Photo Credit: Jakob Layman

One of the most original, sensational cocktails in L.A. is the stellar Waltz #3, a libation inspired by Thai flavors and cuisine.

Pandan and lemongrass are often used together as an iced tea to combat the tropical heat, but with the addition of Espolon blanco tequila, and the fruity combo of coconut and mango, this is one heck of an original.

In general though, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a bad cocktail at the Bar at the new Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, the hotel that should be your home away from home, but better. Its menu is directly inspired by the music that has inspired the hotel, and this drink in particular is named in honor of Elliott Smith, who, in spite of being from the Pacific Northwest, felt very much a part of Los Angeles in the early 00’s, and famously his photo on the cover of the Figure 8 album was shot in front of the Solutions Audio on Sunset Blvd in Silver Lake, just on the other side of That Town.

The music-focused menu here makes sense: from Sonny and Cher (of whom the elevator banks are named for) to Mariah Carey’s big debut, Elton John’s monumental performance, Aretha Franklin and everyone in between. The Bar at Century Plaza is the centralized heart embodying the energy of a great concert. Also aptly: there is live music here daily, featuring local artists who just might get their big break.

Photo Credit: Jakob Layman

MAKING THE WALTZ #3

Recipe

1.5 oz. Pandan & Lemongrass infused Espolon Tequila

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.75 oz Green Mango Syrup

2 oz. Sparkling Coconut Water

Directions

Add tequila, lime and mango to a shaker, add ice and shake vigorously.

Open shaker, add sparkling coconut water, then strain into a tall glass over a Collins spear.

Photo Credit: Jakob Layman