Bagatelle Is Redefining Miami’s Restaurant Scene By Fusing French Cuisine With Miami’s Sultry Appeal

Bagatelle is one of the trendiest and most entertaining places in the world, which is not easy in a saturated restaurant market. After a two-year hiatus, Bagatelle Miami is open at the Ritz Carlton South Beach on Lincoln Road. The vibe is fantastic, everything from the DJ to the food adds to the glitz of the night. What differentiates Bagatelle from the other prominent restaurants of South Beach is the professional team. They ensure you are having a good time, serve you an upscale French dinner, and the next thing you know they are serving you champagne. The key to this fantastic energy and vibe is that the team at Bagatelle will make you feel like family, making it seem like only the French can have this intuition for throwing the best parties and providing the best hospitality at the same time.

This hot spot is also a prime destination for celebrities, influencers, and socialites. This exclusive crowd heads over during dinner to enjoy not only food but an electric performance by the DJ. Upon entry at Bagatelle, a huge marble and white paneled bar greets you. There is a stocked bar where you’ll find delicious cocktails and drinks that will free your mind and let you wind down for the night.

Overall, Bagatelle Miami Beach offers a fresh take on the French Mediterranean dining experience through an exquisite seasonal menu and a beautifully constructed space featuring classic Parisian decor, bold artwork, and outdoor seating. Food is in the heart of what they do, and at Bagatelle Miami they do it right every day. Call them at (305) 704-3900 to hear more about their tasty food and how much people in Miami Beach love the fantastic french-Mediterranean atmosphere.

Written in partnership with Thomas Herd