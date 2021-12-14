Romero Britto
Vegas Golden Knights Owner Bill Foley Celebrates His Haute Living Cover With A Hockey-Themed Birthday Cake In Sin City

Haute Scene, News

Bill Foley dinner
Bill Foley poses with his Haute Living cover

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Jonathan Schultz and One Steakhouse generously partnered on the exclusive event. 

Bill Foley dinner
Foley’s table setting

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley celebrated his recent Haute Living Las Vegas cover with an intimate, very special evening on Monday night attended by his nearest and dearest.

Bill Foley dinner
Chef Patrick Munster’s Vegas Golden Knights cake

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

At the event, held at the Morton brothers’ One Steakhouse at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas, he was presented by a unique piece of artwork courtesy of South African artist Jonathan Schultz, whose work is inspired by precious metals and diamonds, two of the country’s most valued natural resources.

Bill Foley dinner
Jonathan Schultz and Bill Foley

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Foley, who turned 77 today, was presented with a Vegas Golden Knights themed cake with his age emblazoned on the back, courtesy of Executive Chef Patrick Munster. 

Bill Foley dinner
Michael Morton, Stephanie Wilson, David Morton and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

However, Foley decided not to dig into the cake, deeming it bad luck — saying he would dig in should his NHL team make the Stanley Cup finals as they did in their first year of existence.

Bill Foley dinner
Foley poses with his Vegas Golden Knights cake

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Regardless of whether or not he chose to let himself eat cake, there were plenty of delicacies to choose from, including a shellfish platter, Alaskan halibut, king crab pasta and filet mignon, with carrot cake, creme brulee and more for dessert.

Bill Foley dinner
Foley Family Wines portfolio

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Foley also served up his wines, from his vast portfolio including Chalk Hill, Foley Family Estates, Banshee and more.

Bill Foley dinner
Foley and Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Attendees at the intimate dinner included his wife, Carol, Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz and his wife, Melissa, Foley Entertainment Group co-CEO Randy Morton and wife Susan Morton, Peter Sadowski, David Comite, Wynn CFO Holli Spangler, One Steakhouse owners Michael and David Morton and Haute Media Group Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler and Senior Vice President April Donelson. 

Bill Foley dinner
Jonathan Schultz’s artwork on display

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Foley generously gave several speeches throughout the evening, thanking the magazine and speaking about his love of wine, travel and New Zealand.

Bill Foley dinner
Foley and Holli Spangler

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

In addition to his portfolio of wines and the Golden Knights, Foley also owns Hotel Californian in Santa Barbara, Wharekauhau in New Zealand, Hotel Les Mars in Healdsburg, Calif. and Whitefish Mountain in Montana, among others.

Bill Foley dinner
Foley chats with One Steakhouse co-owner Michael Morton

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

He also owns the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League, the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League, two community hockey facilities, the 6,000 seat Dollar Loan Center venue in Henderson, NV scheduled to open in the spring of 2022, and also operates the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

Bill Foley dinner
Some of the delicacies prepared by Chef Patrick Munster

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Bill Foley dinner
The private room at One Steakhouse

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Bill Foley dinner
The guests, including Bill and Carol Foley and Randy Morton

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Bill Foley dinner
April Donelson and Jennifer Nguyen

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

 

