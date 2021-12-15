Photo Credit: K11 Musea

An afternoon in a sun-filled suite at the storied Hôtel de Crillon in Paris, where Marie-Antoinette once took music lessons, alongside a simulcast of an elegant evening inside the K11 Art & Cultural Centre in Hong Kong, marked the celebratory preview of Savoir-Faire: The Mastery of Craft in Fashion — a couture and ready-to-wear exhibition by first-time curator, Carine Roitfeld. While Roitfeld may be new to museum curation, the former Vogue Paris editrix and renowned fashion stylist brought her editorial eye to this new exhibition. Adrian Cheng, cultural entrepreneur and Founder of K11 Craft & Guild Foundation, collaborated with Roitfeld to bring to life a vibrant display of craftsmanship which opens on December 13, 2021, and will be on view until February 14, 2022, at the K11 Art & Cultural Centre.

Known for some of fashion’s most provocative imagery, Roitfeld felt inspired to break away from the traditional methods of art display. “By harnessing an editorial approach to the storytelling and visual journey, this exhibition will showcase some of the most exemplary cases of craft in a way that, we hope, motivates a deep appreciation for the history and heart of fashion among the next generation. These young visitors are inspiring the future of our industry, and I hope that our work serves to spark their imagination, creativity, and commitment to keeping fashion’s most significant techniques alive.” Participating designers include Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Celine, Chanel, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Iris van Herpen, Jean Paul Gaultier, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Matty Bovan, Mugler, Oscar de la Renta, Paco Rabanne, Richard Quinn, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Tom Van Der Borght, Valentino, Versace, and Viktor & Rolf.

“After a long time in the making, I’m thrilled to see this exhibition come to life. Our events in Hong Kong and Paris are a celebration of the beauty in art and fashion, and the connection between East and West”, explains Adrian Cheng, Founder of K11 Craft & Guild Foundation. “Our exhibition is a platform for showcasing the importance of preserving and rejuvenating savoir-faire, as a representation of culture, identity, and talent. Collectively, we should all do what we can to ensure that these treasured techniques are passed to the next generations and inspire and design the future”.

The intimate afternoon at the Hôtel de Crillon and virtual stream of the 400-person gala at the K11 Art & Cultural Centre were punctuated by video tributes from British Designer Richard Quinn, YouTube’s Head of Fashion & Beauty Derek Blasberg, and Oscar de la Renta’s Co-Creative Director Fernando Garcia.

When asked what upcoming projects can we expect her to tackle next, Roitfeld revealed that she has a perfume in the works. Though, with her close friendship with Tom Ford, she may already have the playbook on how to launch a widely successful fragrance line.

Discover more from Carine Roitfeld and Adrienne Cheng’s Savoir-Faire: The Mastery of Craft in Fashion exhibition HERE.

Photo Credit: K11 Musea

