It’s no secret that Chanel’s Design District boutique has been under construction, and this Art Basel marked its highly anticipated opening.

Yesterday, Chanel was finally able to call Miami’s Design District home. Spanning two floors, the 7,600-square-foot boutique artfully showcases the house’s ready-to-wear collections—starting with the arrival of the cruise 2021/22 collection, designed by artistic director Virginie Viard—handbags, shoes, eyewear, precious fine jewelry, and iconic watches like the J12 Caliber 12.1. From the inside out, the boutique teems with the design house codes of Chanel, creating a modern yet timeless presence in the heart of Miami’s most luxurious shopping destination.

The Design District location is the latest boutique concept designed by New York-based architect and longtime Chanel collaborator Peter Marino, whose work embodies the house’s vision of fusing creativity, high fashion, craftsmanship and exclusive materials to manifest a true masterpiece. For Marino, the architectural and interior design hold the same significance in building out the boutique as a celebration of Chanel for an American art capital.

Artworks specifically curated for the Miami space can be found throughout the boutique, a nod to Gabrielle Chanel’s influential legacy as a patron of the arts. From a special commission by Chris Succo in the elevator to works by Gregor Hildebrandt (Der Flur Blick von der Tur, Blick in die Ki.iche Ki.iche and Blick ins Esszimmer vom Balkon-Zimmer aus), it’s only fitting that the boutique has opend its doors during one of the buzziest art weeks of the year.

CHANEL at Miami Design District is located at 155 NE 41st Street, Miami, FL 33137, and available at 786-437-3655.