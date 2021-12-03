Holiday gift guide
News
The Ho-Ho-Haute 2021 Holiday Gift Guide
Meek Mill
Cover Story
Meek Mill Gets Real On The Cost Of Freedom And How He Decided To Control His Own Business
Pierce Brosnan
Haute Wine + Spirits
Shaken Or Stirred? We Found Out What Former 007 Pierce Brosnan Really Prefers During Our Casa Don Ramon Tequila Tasting
NICKY HILTON
Cover Story
How To Have It All: Words Of Advice From Heiress And Entrepreneur Nicky Hilton Rothschild
TONY ROBBINS
Cover Story
Tony Robbins: The Real Reasons I Give Back

Welcome to Miami: Chanel Officially Opens Its Boutique In The Design District

City Guide, Fashion, News

CHANEL BOUTIQUE MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICTPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

It’s no secret that Chanel’s Design District boutique has been under construction, and this Art Basel marked its highly anticipated opening. 

Yesterday, Chanel was finally able to call Miami’s Design District home. Spanning two floors, the 7,600-square-foot boutique artfully showcases the house’s ready-to-wear collections—starting with the arrival of the cruise 2021/22 collection, designed by artistic director Virginie Viard—handbags, shoes, eyewear, precious fine jewelry, and iconic watches like the J12 Caliber 12.1. From the inside out, the boutique teems with the design house codes of Chanel, creating a modern yet timeless presence in the heart of Miami’s most luxurious shopping destination.

CHANEL BOUTIQUE MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICTPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

The Design District location is the latest boutique concept designed by New York-based architect and longtime Chanel collaborator Peter Marino, whose work embodies the house’s vision of fusing creativity, high fashion, craftsmanship and exclusive materials to manifest a true masterpiece.  For Marino, the architectural and interior design hold the same significance in building out the boutique as a celebration of Chanel for an American art capital.

CHANEL BOUTIQUE MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICTPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

Artworks specifically curated for the Miami space can be found throughout the boutique, a nod to Gabrielle Chanel’s influential legacy as a patron of the arts. From a special commission by Chris Succo in the elevator to works by Gregor Hildebrandt (Der Flur Blick von der Tur, Blick in die Ki.iche Ki.iche and Blick ins Esszimmer vom Balkon-Zimmer aus), it’s only fitting that the boutique has opend its doors during one of the buzziest art weeks of the year.

CHANEL at Miami Design District is located at 155 NE 41st Street, Miami, FL 33137, and available at 786-437-3655.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Marea Miami
City Guide
December 3, 2021
Michelin Star Restaurant Marea Is Taking Over Osteria Morini During Miami Art Week
By Adrienne Faurote
Hayley Law
Celebrities
December 3, 2021
“Riverdale” Star Hayley Law Gets Real About Open Relationships. But Is She For Them Or Against Them?
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Scene
December 3, 2021
Chef Start Foundation Kicks Off Art Basel Week With Help From Wine Connoisseur, Mark Oldman
By Gabriel Pessoa
Haute Auto
December 2, 2021
Inaugural Motorcar Cavalcade To Be Held In Miami
By Gabriel Pessoa

Los Angeles

New York

Miami