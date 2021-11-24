Pierce Brosnan
Shaken Or Stirred? We Found Out What Former 007 Pierce Brosnan Really Prefers During Our Casa Don Ramon Tequila Tasting
How To Have It All: Words Of Advice From Heiress And Entrepreneur Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Tony Robbins: The Real Reasons I Give Back
Are You Surprised That Dallas Mavericks Star Kristaps Porzingis Owns A Unicorn Costume? Neither Are We.
Why Chicago Bulls All-Star Nikola Vučević Is Really A Jedi In Disguise

De Beers Celebrates Its Extravagant High Jewelry Collection With A Special Manhattan Soiree

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, News

De Beers High JewelryPhoto Credit: Courtesy of De Beers Jewellers

The pinnacle of luxury diamond jewelry, De Beers Jewellers, hosted a magical Manhattan evening to celebrate its rarest and most exceptional jewels at their Madison Avenue boutique. New York socials and dear friends of the brands including Olivia Palermo, Nina Agdal, Georgia Bloomberg, Lili Buffett, Ariana Rockefeller, Natasha Poly, Sophie Elgort, and Jessica Wang came together for an evening filled with a woman’s most beloved luxuries: diamonds and champagne.

The evening was dedicated to honoring the latest high jewelry collection, Reflections of Nature, in a one-night-only affair. The evening was also in partnership with The New York Botanical Garden—a meaningful partnership for De Beers as they look forward to the upcoming annual Winter Wonderland Ball on December 10th.

De Beers High Jewelry

Throughout the evening, guests indulged in presenting the new high jewelry collection as they enjoyed an inspired menu of canapés, cocktails, and Lallier Champagne. Inspired by the remote and remarkable landscapes where De Beers’ diamonds are discovered, the Reflections of Nature High Jewellery Collection features five spectacular sets: Okavango Grace, Motlatse Marvel, Namib Wonder, Landers Radiance, and Ellesmere Treasure. Each of the thirty-nine exceptional pieces is inspired by natural beauty and features some of the most beautiful diamonds in the world.

In addition to Reflections of Nature, De Beers also unveiled its exceptional diamond collection, The 1888 Master Diamonds, named after the company’s founding year. The 1888 Master Diamonds are an extraordinary selection of diamonds ranging from 5 to over 26 carats discovered by De Beers in Botswana and Canada. From the rough state in which they were originally discovered through to the cutting and polishing phases, guests explored these Master Diamonds’ transformation through images and videos. The 1888 Master Diamonds are part of a larger selection of exceptional diamonds named Natural Works of Art, a tribute to the extraordinary magic of nature.

Guests also enjoyed a special live set by

De Beers High Jewelry
DJ Mei Kwok

Photo Credit: Courtesy of De Beers Jewellers .

 

Ahead, keep scrolling for an exclusive look inside the evening and the beauties of the latest De Beers Jewelry high jewelry collection.

De Beers High Jewelry
Natasha Poly, Nina Agdal

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Courtesy of De Beers Jewellers

De Beers High Jewelry
Tina Leung

Photo Credit: Courtesy of De Beers Jewellers

De Beers High Jewelry
Olivia Palermo

Photo Credit: Courtesy of De Beers Jewellers

De Beers High Jewelry
Jessica Wang

Photo Credit: Courtesy of De Beers JewellersDe Beers High JewelryDe Beers High Jewelry

De Beers High JewelryDe Beers High Jewelry

 

