The pinnacle of luxury diamond jewelry, De Beers Jewellers, hosted a magical Manhattan evening to celebrate its rarest and most exceptional jewels at their Madison Avenue boutique. New York socials and dear friends of the brands including Olivia Palermo, Nina Agdal, Georgia Bloomberg, Lili Buffett, Ariana Rockefeller, Natasha Poly, Sophie Elgort, and Jessica Wang came together for an evening filled with a woman’s most beloved luxuries: diamonds and champagne.

The evening was dedicated to honoring the latest high jewelry collection, Reflections of Nature, in a one-night-only affair. The evening was also in partnership with The New York Botanical Garden—a meaningful partnership for De Beers as they look forward to the upcoming annual Winter Wonderland Ball on December 10th.

Throughout the evening, guests indulged in presenting the new high jewelry collection as they enjoyed an inspired menu of canapés, cocktails, and Lallier Champagne. Inspired by the remote and remarkable landscapes where De Beers’ diamonds are discovered, the Reflections of Nature High Jewellery Collection features five spectacular sets: Okavango Grace, Motlatse Marvel, Namib Wonder, Landers Radiance, and Ellesmere Treasure. Each of the thirty-nine exceptional pieces is inspired by natural beauty and features some of the most beautiful diamonds in the world.

In addition to Reflections of Nature, De Beers also unveiled its exceptional diamond collection, The 1888 Master Diamonds, named after the company’s founding year. The 1888 Master Diamonds are an extraordinary selection of diamonds ranging from 5 to over 26 carats discovered by De Beers in Botswana and Canada. From the rough state in which they were originally discovered through to the cutting and polishing phases, guests explored these Master Diamonds’ transformation through images and videos. The 1888 Master Diamonds are part of a larger selection of exceptional diamonds named Natural Works of Art, a tribute to the extraordinary magic of nature.

Guests also enjoyed a special live set by

Ahead, keep scrolling for an exclusive look inside the evening and the beauties of the latest De Beers Jewelry high jewelry collection.

