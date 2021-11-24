The spirit of gift-giving is in the air. To celebrate the holiday season upon us, Italian luxury fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo has launched a new immersive virtual store: House of Gifts. The temporary shopping destination is home to a curated selection of both men’s and women’s offerings for the festive season ahead. House of Gifts embodies Ferragamo’s dedication to fusing Craftsmanship and beauty with a modern world through innovation. The highly-immersive experience allows every guest to escape into the wonderful world of a Ferragamo holiday.

Because of the sophisticated 3D animation, the Italian villa used throughout the Movie O’Clock Holiday campaign has been recreated to virtually host the Ferragamo community inside the same iconic setting. Guests are free to interactively explore all the rooms like the Library, the Piano Room, the Dining Hall, and the Cinema Room, retracing the stand-out moments from the Holiday campaign video. A short film made by director Barbara Anastacio, Ferragamo’s Holiday campaign video reveals the intimacy and warmth of sharing a moment.

In Ferragamo House of Gifts, visitors can view product images and detailed descriptions of every item from shoes and accessories to ready-to-wear collections, ready to be added to the basket or just included on a wishlist that can then be shared on WhatsApp and e-mail. There’s also a gift suggestion quiz with a series of questions to help the user find the perfect gift. In addition, House of Gifts provides 360 interaction with a client advisor on hand via chat, call, or video call, for an improved overall shopping experience.

The House of Gifts is a true extension of the Holiday 2021 campaign, further immersing one into the Ferragamo universe to better understand the house’s holiday message: it’s all about the small gestures, smiles, and hugs to make a real impact this season.

The Holiday 2021 collection will also take center stage in the store windows of Salvatore Ferragamo flagships and on all its digital channels and those of its partners. To indulge in House of Gifts, click the website here.