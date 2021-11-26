Perhaps the most highly-anticipated Ball in Miami, the annual Intercontinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball, is returning with a major announcement: Jennifer Hudson, Academy Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning singer and actress, will be headlining and performing at the 26th anniversary. Hudson will be hosting the magical evening alongside returning emcee, actress, and filmmaker Gabrielle Anwar. For both Anwar and her husband, philanthropist, and chair of The Ball, Shareef Malnik, the return of the Annual Intercontinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball after pausing the event last year due to the pandemic will be an evening like no other.

On Saturday, November 6th, guests will arrive to The Ball’s out-of-this-world theme, “Galactica,” inspired by pop culture, vintage sci-fi films, and space science as the New Frontier. An evening that fuses entertainment and charity, The Ball’s space-inspired theme will be creatively interpreted by DECO Productions, transforming the InterContinental® Miami hotel into a galactic wonderland, from the valet porte cochere and lobby entrance with otherworldly performers to the sweeping mezzanine and impressive Grand Ballroom decorated in shimmering silver and mystical black hues.

Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by Shareef Malnik, Chairman Emeritus, Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida; Gala Chair of the InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball; Managing Partner, Greyhawk Capital; and CEO, Forge Legacy Investments; Glenn Sampert, Gala Host and General Manager of InterContinental® Miami; and Norman Wedderburn, President, and CEO of Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida—the trio affectionately known as the “Three Amigos.”

A lavish cocktail reception on the InterContinental® Miami’s mezzanine will feature premium libations and elaborate food displays, including the popular seafood towers and raw bars created by InterContinental® Miami Executive Chef Jhonnatan Contreras and his team. Guests will also indulge in The Ball’s famous silent auction, which is known to be one of the most luxurious silent auctions in South Florida. After the cocktail reception, a special performance will usher guests into the Grand Ballroom, and the evening will close with a concert by the renowned singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, presented by Finker-Frenkel Family Foundation. And the soiree doesn’t end there —the official after-party, presented by E11EVEN MIAMI at the InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Nightclub, will be headlined by notable talents like Ja Rule and DJ Affect. For an even more exclusive experience, there will be a fashion runway show featuring looks by House of Skye, a global, digitally distributed luxury fashion house by Skye Drynan, whose designs have been worn by celebrities including Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, Iggy Azalea, Paris Hilton, Miranda Lambert, Tyler Posey, Elle King, and Carrie Underwood.

While the bar is set high after the last Intercontinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball in 2019 raised $2.5 million, the energy surrounding the 26th annual is truly inspiring. In fact, Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida’s mission of ‘Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses’ is one that will be brought to life under one roof on November 6th.

This year’s event has garnered incredible supporters, including Al & Nancy Malnik, Stanley & Gala Cohen, Howard & Barbara Glickman, James L. Ferraro, Peter & Tatiana Cancro, Harvey & Roberta Chaplin, Dennis Crowley & Maria Haupert, Finker-Frenkel Family Foundation, Ken Gorin and The Collection, Michael Liebowitz, Joseph Perez, Barry Skolnick, Strategic Hotels & Resorts, and Judd & Laura Zebersky.

Tickets for the Nightclub are $175 each if purchased through a Nightclub committee member, or $150 each at www.themiaminightclub.com or at the door. And, to become more involved in making wishes come true, visit the website, here.