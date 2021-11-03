Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto Opens Momosan At Boston’s Hub Hall

Last year, we told you Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto had big plans to debut his first Boston restaurant, Momosan, at the Hub on Causeway. The Japanese master chef was recently in town to celebrate the official opening of the popular ramen and sake restaurant.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Momosan

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to open my very first restaurant in Boston in partnership with Patina Restaurant Group and Delaware North,” Chef Morimoto said in a statement. “This location was designed to reflect a casually energetic atmosphere with a menu full of fan favorites combined with new flavors that offers guests both familiar dishes like ramen and also items they might not have thought to try before like our roast duck, which is one of my favorites.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Momosan

Located next to TD Garden and North Station, Momosan is the only table service restaurant at Hub Hall. There are 17 other food related vendors at the food hall where guests can stop in for a quick bite on the go or stop for a drink at the bar. Whether you come for a snack of afternoon sushi or dinner before a Celtics or Bruins game at the TD Garden, there is a variety of food to choose from here.

When it comes to Momosan Boston, expect to see steaming bowls of noodles at the forefront of the menu as well as sushi-to-go from the Momosan Sushi Counter. From grilled yakitori dishes and savory Izakaya bar snacks to hamachi tacos, pan-fried pork gyoza, soft shell bao, sticky ribs, and spicy chicken wontons in Szechuan sesame chili sauce, the menu is best paired up with a sampling of premium sake.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Momosan

Chef Morimoto is looking to make a name for himself here in the city introducing his most popular dishes to Bostonians. The Iron Chef’s unique cooking technique gained initial notoriety for his ability to seamlessly integrate both Western and Japanese ingredients.

Momosan Boston’s dinner menu features a selection of hot appetizers like fried soft shell crab bao, duck tacos, pan-fried pork gyoza, popcorn shrimp, duck fat fries and Peking duck. For cold appetizers, think tuna or salmon poke, Hamachi tacos, yellowtail fish carpaccio, seaweed salad and tuna sashimi pizza. Sushi lovers will enjoy the traditional rolls (spicy tuna and California) along with some unusual finds like eel and avocado, as well as a soft shell crab roll. For ramen selections, standouts include Tonkotsu with chashu pork and Gyukotsu made with seven-hour braised beef rib. For the ultimate indulgence, order the A5 Wagyu strip steak with sweet garlic soy or the Ishiyaki seared tableside.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Momosan