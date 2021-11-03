To honor and celebrate the iconic J’adore Eau de Parfum, Dior launched a new campaign series, J’adore J’adore, that embodies the timeless and seductiveness of the delicacy. The campaign series introduces for the first time a new generation of J’adore women photographed by Brigitte Niedermair.

For the new iteration, Dior Makeup Creative & Image Director Peter Philips designed a collection of limited edition gold tattoos, inspired by the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 collection makeup look, that features the campaign slogan, ‘Life is Not Black & White, Life is Gold,’ which is an ode to the original 1999 campaign featuring Carmen Kass. In fact, the limited-edition tattoos will be available at select retailers for purchase.

Niedermair’s poetic vision reveals the decades of flamboyance and sensuality of J’adore, depicting not only its beauty and strength but also how the golden and glass amphora has become a pillar in the House of Dior Perfume. “J’adore is an extraordinary fragrance because it succeeds in being effortlessly seductive while boasting an original signature,” reveals François Demachy, Dior Perfumer-Creator. “Carnal, but not overbearing. This is a composition that unites contrasts, transforming iconic floral notes into an appealing, unprecedented, and mysterious ensemble. J’adore invents a flower that does not exist.” The beauty of Niedermair’s images captures the very essence that is J’adore.

Ahead, discover the stunning images of the new J’adore J’adore campaign series.

Photo Credit: Brigitte Niedermair for Parfums Christian Dior