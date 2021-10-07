Jeffrey Wright
Zendaya Celebrates Crystal Award Win At The 2021 Women In Film Gala

Haute Scene, News

WIF Honors: Trailblazers Of The New Normal
Crystal Award Honoree Zendaya

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women In Film (WIF)

On Wednesday night, WIF (Women In Film, Los Angeles) celebrated outstanding women who are transforming the entertainment industry for the better with the 2021 WIF Honors: Trailblazers of the New Normal. The annual benefit supports WIF’s educational and philanthropic programs and its advocacy for gender parity for women throughout the industry. The evening, hosted by comedian Jenny Yang, was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

WIF Honors: Trailblazers Of The New Normal
John David Washington

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women In Film (WIF)

This year’s WIF Honors acknowledged the transformative work that it takes to make the entertainment industry more inclusive and equitable, celebrating the collective efforts that this year’s honorees have made to improve our world and our business. The 2021 WIF Honors: Trailblazers of the New Normal honored Jane Fonda with the inauguralJane Fonda Humanitarian Award presented to her by RuPaul CharlesMarlee Matlin and Siân Heder with theCrystal Award presented to them by Lauren RidloffJean Smart and Hannah Einbinder with theCrystal Award presented to them by Carl Clemons-Hopkins; and Zendaya and Ashley Levinson with theCrystal Award presented to them by John David WashingtonZazie Beetz was honored with the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award®at an exclusive Max Mara dinner and attended the Max Mara Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion Show in Milan, Italy on September 23, 2021.

WIF Honors: Trailblazers Of The New Normal
Director/Writer/Actor Lake Bell and Nick Thune

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women In Film (WIF)

During the Gala, WIF Chief Executive Officer, Kirsten Schaffer introduced a video by Max Mara featuring Zazie Beetz being honored with the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award® . Attendees included Amy Baer (WIF Board President), Kirsten Schaffer (WIF CEO), Lake Bell (Director, Writer & Actor), Shivani Rawat (Producer, The Ice Road), and more.

WIF Honors: Trailblazers Of The New Normal
RuPaul and Honoree Jane Fonda

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women In Film (WIF)

Zendaya when accepting the Crystal Award said, “When you open the door, your job is to open the door and jam it open for other people to come in. I encourage everyone in any kind of position of power to give people opportunities, to show that they can do what they do. Give them the time to shine, give them a moment because that’s all it really takes—and allow them to network and meet other people and be in spaces and rooms and get paid.”

WIF Honors: Trailblazers Of The New Normal
Crystal Award Honorees Jean Smart and Marlee Matlin, wearing Max Mara

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women In Film (WIF)

Jane Fonda when accepting the inaugural Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award said, “This award I think is a torch that will be handed off year after year to new generations of activists who will I hope do a better job than my generation did.”

WIF Honors: Trailblazers Of The New Normal
Crystal Award Honoree Ashley Levinson

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women In Film (WIF)

