Photo Credit: Roman and Williams Buildings and Interiors

Today, world-renowned Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten unveiled a first look into his locally sourced culinary offerings within the reimagined Tin Building, one of two surviving major structures of the celebrated Fulton Fish Market. Located at Pier 17 in The Seaport, Tin Building has been meticulously disassembled and recreated 32 feet east of its original location. Inspired by the rich history of the iconic Fulton Fish Market and the global influences found in New York City, the Tin Building will incorporate aspects of the top dining and retail experiences from around the world, brought to life in a 53,000-square-foot marketplace.

The Tin Building will incorporate aspects of immersive dining and retail experiences from around the world, each thoughtfully integrated into an authentic New York environment. Jean-Georges’ innovative view of global cuisine comes to life throughout the building with six new full-service restaurant concepts, six fast-casual counters, beverage outposts, retail mainstays and Central Market, a sprawling marketplace filled with sustainably sourced and local seafood, meats, cheeses and more. Standout dining experiences showcase cuisines from around the world, including Shikku, an intimate Japanese sushi and sake restaurant, which transforms into a late-night Izakaya; the House of the Red Pearl, a clandestine fine dining restaurant serving Chinese-inspired dishes that marries the elegance of Jean-Georges and the flavor of the East; to T. Brasserie, a French brasserie celebrating the country’s classic fare with a spotlight on rotisserie chicken specialties, roasted on display as works of art for the senses. Adding to the roster of full-service options, are The Frenchman’s Dough, where freshly made pizzas and pastas are served daily and Seeds & Weeds, a sustainable and plant-based artisanal eatery that embraces the fresh ingredients of the day.

Photo Credit: Roman and Williams Buildings and Interiors

Fast-casual outposts include Taquito, a Mexican taqueria with a pre-fixe menu of made-to-order tacos; Double Yolk, a breakfast go-to mainstay; and T Café and Bakery, which will soon become the first stop of many locals in the morning. A core of The Tin Building’s specialty food program will also focus on a variety of other items curated and created using Jean-Georges’ recipes, ranging from sauces, oils, marinades, and spices, sourced locally and available exclusively at The Tin Building.

The locale will emphasize organic, all-natural and best-in-class ingredients, many of the specialty retail offerings will represent the strongest local variety of specialty foods and home goods available in the New York metropolitan area, in addition to showcasing national and international specialty items. One special delight of the Tin Building’s retail offerings is the Spoiled Parrot, a showcase of thoughtfully curated candies and confections with a focus on local purveyors, chocolates made by Jean Georges and more.

Photo Credit: Roman and Williams Buildings and Interiors

Further, the building will bring over 700 new jobs to NYC at opening and will provide a much needed economic boost to the lower Manhattan community. The marketplace will also emphasize sustainability by utilizing best-in-class, environmentally friendly packaging for all retail goods throughout the building and a state-of-the-art commissary kitchen that will allow for a more sustainable use of resources between restaurants and retail.

The Tin Building will also be home to several bars focused on wine, craft cocktails and craft beers which guests will be able to enjoy on-the-go throughout the building, mixing and mingling to create an energy that reflects the melting pot that is New York City. The entire interior is designed by acclaimed design studio Roman and Williams to entice every one of the five senses of all who walk through the door. The Tin Building is an engaging, new culinary experience that will welcome New Yorkers and visitors alike in 2022.