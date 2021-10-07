Photo Credit: Jacopo M. Raule / Getty Images

Prolific fashion stylist Carine Roitfeld hosted an ultra-chic Paris Fashion Week party Thursday night at the newly opened La Suite, atop regular celebrity haunt, the Girafe restaurant. With the Eiffel Tower glittering in the backdrop of the outdoor terrace, guests enjoyed a collection of signature Grey Goose martinis, along with decadent slices of a towering strawberry shortcake created by Hugo Pouget from patisserie Hugo & Victor—the decadent cake was ushered in by several members of the wait staff as a birthday surprise for the iconic editrix.

Amid a bustling evening filled with buzzy after parties for some most notable brands of Paris Fashion Week, the stylish set—who filled the venue to capacity to fête—Roitfeld included Burberry Creative Director Riccardo Tisci, models Cindy Bruna, Mariacarla Boscono, Didi Stone, Olivia Culpo, Leyna Bloom, fellow stylist Law Roach, Carine’s glowingly pregnant daughter, Julia Restoin-Roitfeld, and many more.

The celebratory evening also featured whimsical performances by traditional Russian-style dancers who fluttered throughout the venue from guest to guest, scaling across tabletops and then onto the dance floor. DJ Folamour kept the tunes pumping well into the early morning hours for the night owl party-goers.

CARINE ROITFELD’S SIGNATURE GREY GOOSE APPLE MARTINI

The evening was fueled by Madame Roitfeld’s signature Grey Goose Apple Martini, which is inspired by her memory of enjoying the cocktail with her dear friend and fabled collaborator, Tom Ford, during the summer of ’97, at his new home in Los Angeles. The legendary stylist shared her classic martini recipe—and if you don’t serve this cocktail in a chilled glass, are you even having a martini?

· 45ml Grey Goose La Poire Vodka

· 15ml Calvados

· 10ml Ancho Reyes

· 15ml Lime

· 45ml Fresh Apple Juice

