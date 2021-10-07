Jeffrey Wright
Inside Carine Roitfeld’s Surprise Birthday Bash During Paris Fashion Week

Fashion, Haute Scene

Photo Credit: Jacopo M. Raule / Getty Images

Prolific fashion stylist Carine Roitfeld hosted an ultra-chic Paris Fashion Week party Thursday night at the newly opened La Suite, atop regular celebrity haunt, the Girafe restaurant. With the Eiffel Tower glittering in the backdrop of the outdoor terrace, guests enjoyed a collection of signature Grey Goose martinis, along with decadent slices of a towering strawberry shortcake created by Hugo Pouget from patisserie Hugo & Victorthe decadent cake was ushered in by several members of the wait staff as a birthday surprise for the iconic editrix.

Marcus Piggott, Mariacarla Boscono, Irina Shayk, Carine Roitfeld, Riccardo Tisci and Mert Alas

Photo Credit: Stephane FEUGERE / Getty Image

Amid a bustling evening filled with buzzy after parties for some most notable brands of Paris Fashion Week, the stylish set—who filled the venue to capacity to fête—Roitfeld included Burberry Creative Director Riccardo Tisci, models Cindy BrunaMariacarla BosconoDidi StoneOlivia CulpoLeyna Bloom, fellow stylist Law Roach, Carine’s glowingly pregnant daughter, Julia Restoin-Roitfeld, and many more.

The celebratory evening also featured whimsical performances by traditional Russian-style dancers who fluttered throughout the venue from guest to guest, scaling across tabletops and then onto the dance floor. DJ Folamour kept the tunes pumping well into the early morning hours for the night owl party-goers.

CARINE ROITFELD’S SIGNATURE GREY GOOSE APPLE MARTINI

The evening was fueled by Madame Roitfeld’s signature Grey Goose Apple Martini, which is inspired by her memory of enjoying the cocktail with her dear friend and fabled collaborator, Tom Ford, during the summer of ’97, at his new home in Los Angeles. The legendary stylist shared her classic martini recipe—and if you don’t serve this cocktail in a chilled glass, are you even having a martini?

·       45ml Grey Goose La Poire Vodka
·       15ml Calvados
·       10ml Ancho Reyes
·       15ml Lime
·       45ml Fresh Apple Juice

Olvia Culpo and Carine Roitfeld

Photo Credit: Jacopo M. Raule / Getty Images

Vladimir Roitfeld and Bianca Brandolini d’Adda

Photo Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images)

Grey Goose vodka bar display.

Photo Credit: Jacopo M. Raule / Getty Images

Carine Roitfeld

Photo Credit: Jacopo M. Raule / Getty Images

Cindy Bruna

Photo Credit: Stephane FEUGERE/ Getty Images

Julia Restoin-Roitfeld and Vladimir Roitfeld

Photo Credit: Jacopo M. Raule / Getty Images

