The official, hotly anticipated opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is finally here!

Oh September 25th, the Museum hosted an opening gala co-chaired by Jason Blum, Ava Duvernay and Ryan Murphy that was attended by the top power players in Hollywood.

The celebratory evening included the presentation of the inaugural Vantage Award to Haile Gerima, for his work as a filmmaker who has helped to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema, and the inaugural Visionary Award to Sophia Loren, for her extensive body of work that has advanced the art of cinema. Bob Iger, Annette Bening and Tom Hanks were also recognized with the Pillar Award for their leadership of the recently completed Campaign for the Academy Museum. Designed by the Haas Brothers, the Pillar Award references the soaring sphere of the Academy Museum and the iconic gold of the Oscar.

The Academy Museum is the largest museum in the United States devoted to the arts, sciences, and artists of moviemaking. The museum advances the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema through inclusive and accessible exhibitions, screenings, programs, initiatives, and collections.

Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano and Renzo Piano Building Workshop in collaboration with Gensler as executive architect, the museum’s campus contains the restored and revitalized historic Saban Building—formerly known as the May Company building (1939)—and a soaring spherical addition. Together, these buildings contain 50,000 square feet of exhibition spaces, two state-of-the-art theaters, an education studio, restaurant, retail store, and beautiful public spaces.

The event was attended by many notable actors and filmmakers, who came together to support the new museum, which advances the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema. Produced and designed by Opening Gala Creative Director Lisa Love and Artistic Director Raúl À vila, the evening was inspired by Academy Award®-winning movie Spirited Away, written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.

From a cocktail hour on the Wilshire Terrace, guests passed through a whimsical Hayao Miyazaki inspired “tree tunnel” to a dinner under the stars on the Dolby Family Terrace. Guests enjoyed a special musical performance by Lady Gaga and the opportunity to preview the museum’s highly immersive exhibitions, including a retrospective of the work of Hayao Miyazaki. Dinner was prepared by Wolfgang Puck Catering, which oversees catering services at the museum and its restaurant Fanny’s.

Generously presented by Rolex—founding supporter and official watch partner of the Academy Museum—with leadership support from J.P. Morgan, who has more than one hundred years of experience in the entertainment industry, the evening raised more than $11 million to support the Academy Museum’s access, education, and programming initiatives. initiatives.

Academy Museum Trustees include Arnaud Boetsch, Jason Blum, Laura Dern, Diane von Furstenberg, Olivier de Givenchy, Ray Halbritter, Tom Hanks (and Honoree), Miky Lee, Eva Longoria, Alejandro Ramirez Magaña, Ryan Murphy, Dominic Ng, Ted Sarandos, Jeremy Scott, Kimberly Steward and Emma Thomas.

Guests included Academy Museum architect Renzo Piano, J.J. Abrams, Sasha Alexander, Judd Apatow, Robert Armani, Nicole Avant, Angela Bassett, Warren Beatty, Colleen Bell, Halle Berry, Selma Blair, Orlando Bloom, Diego Boneta, Abigail Breslin, Charles Burnett, Ruth Carter, Bob Chapek, Cher, Eva Chow, Clifton Collins, Jr., Laverne Cox, Darren Criss, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Lee Curtis, Julie Dash, Ariana Debose, Jenna Dewan, Ernest R. Dickerson, Barry Diller, Grigor Dimitrov, Ashgar Farhadi, Lady Gaga, Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti, Kaia Gerber, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Nikolai & Simon Haas, Tiffany Haddish, Rebecca Halls, Colin Hanks, Lydia Hearst, Kathy and Rick Hilton, Jennifer Hudson, Kate Hudson, Van Hunt, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Cheyenne Jackson, Arthur Jafa, Patty Jenkins, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Michael Keaton, Anna Kendrick, Riley Keough, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Shaka King, Maryse Knight, Spike Lee, Shawn Levy, Adriana Lima, Billie Lourd, Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki, Natasha Lyonne, Bob Mackie, Jenna Malone, Frank Marshall, Marlee Matlin, Thuso Mbedu, Max Minghella, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, Kumail Nanjiani, Ruth Negga, Christopher Nolan, Normani, Sarah Paulson, Katy Perry, Arianne Phillips, Edoardo Ponti, Zac Posen, Questlove, Lily Rabe, Issa Rae, Andrea Riseborough, Olivia Rodrigo, MJ Rodriguez, David O. Russell, Meg Ryan, Filippo Scotti, Diana Silvers, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jurnee Smollett, Aaron Sorkin, Paolo Sorrentino, Morgan Spector, Carly Steel, Holland Taylor, Sean Patrick Thomas, Tessa Thompson, Guillermo del Toro, Gabrielle Union, Lindsey Vonn, Dwyane Wade, John Waters, Rita Wilson, Edgar Wright, Kulapat Yantrasast and Chloe Zhao.

Marking the seventh year of a long-term partnership between Piper-Heidsieck and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Piper-Heidsieck provided the exclusive champagne of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening celebrations. Rare Champagne Rosé 2007 and Rare Champagne Brut Millésime 2006 were served at the Opening Gala.

The cocktail hour featured signature drinks created by Diageo included Don Julio Ranch Water, Don Julio Limonada, Tanqueray Negroni, Ketel One Classic Martini, and Johnnie Walker Fuzhou Highball. Various spirits from Diageo’s portfolio were served including Tequila Don Julio 1942, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tanqueray London Dry Gin, Ketel One Vodka, and Johnnie Walker Black Label.

The museum officially opened to the public yesterday.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is located at 6067 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles.

