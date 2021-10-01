William H. Macy
Cover Story
William H. Macy Is Taking The Time To Stop, Smell The Roses & Drink A Little Whiskey In His New, “Shameless”-Free Era
William H. Macy
Haute Scene
Nominee William H. Macy Brought His Willie Creeks Alter Ego Out To Play At His Emmy Week Haute Living Cover Launch Party
Aaron Rodgers
Cover Story
Time Is A Commodity For Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers
Pierce Brosnan
Cover Story
Shaken, Not Stirred: Pierce Brosnan On Why Tequila Is The True Gentleman’s Drink, Playing A Royal & Joining The Marvel Universe
Kygo & Myles Shear
News
Kygo & Myles Shear: The Dynamic Duo Makes An Epic Return To The Stage

Inside The Star-Studded Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala

Haute Scene, News

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Opening Gala
Bob Iger, Annette Bening, Tom Hanks,Nicole Kidman

Photo Credit: Hunter Abrams / ©Academy Museum Foundation

The official, hotly anticipated opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is finally here!

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Opening Gala
Cher and Lady Gaga

Photo Credit: Hunter Abrams / ©Academy Museum Foundation

Oh September 25th, the Museum hosted an opening gala co-chaired by Jason Blum, Ava Duvernay and Ryan Murphy that was attended by the top power players in Hollywood.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Opening Gala
Halle Berry

Photo Credit: ©Academy Museum Foundation

The celebratory evening included the presentation of the inaugural Vantage Award to Haile Gerima, for his work as a filmmaker who has helped to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema, and the inaugural Visionary Award to Sophia Loren, for her extensive body of work that has advanced the art of cinema. Bob Iger, Annette Bening and Tom Hanks were also recognized with the Pillar Award for their leadership of the recently completed Campaign for the Academy Museum. Designed by the Haas Brothers, the Pillar Award references the soaring sphere of the Academy Museum and the iconic gold of the Oscar.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Opening Gala
Kate Hudson

Photo Credit: ©Academy Museum Foundation

The Academy Museum is the largest museum in the United States devoted to the arts, sciences, and artists of moviemaking. The museum advances the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema through inclusive and accessible exhibitions, screenings, programs, initiatives, and collections.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Opening Gala
Laura Dern and Jaya Harper

Photo Credit: Hunter Abrams / ©Academy Museum Foundation

Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano and Renzo Piano Building Workshop in collaboration with Gensler as executive architect, the museum’s campus contains the restored and revitalized historic Saban Building—formerly known as the May Company building (1939)—and a soaring spherical addition. Together, these buildings contain 50,000 square feet of exhibition spaces, two state-of-the-art theaters, an education studio, restaurant, retail store, and beautiful public spaces.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Opening Gala
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi

Photo Credit: Hunter Abrams / ©Academy Museum Foundation

The event was attended by many notable actors and filmmakers, who came together to support the new museum, which advances the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema. Produced and designed by Opening Gala Creative Director Lisa Love and Artistic Director Raúl À vila, the evening was inspired by Academy Award®-winning movie Spirited Away, written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Opening Gala
Ava DuVernay, Regina King

Photo Credit: Hunter Abrams / ©Academy Museum Foundation

From a cocktail hour on the Wilshire Terrace, guests passed through a whimsical Hayao Miyazaki inspired “tree tunnel” to a dinner under the stars on the Dolby Family Terrace. Guests enjoyed a special musical performance by Lady Gaga and the opportunity to preview the museum’s highly immersive exhibitions, including a retrospective of the work of Hayao Miyazaki. Dinner was prepared by Wolfgang Puck Catering, which oversees catering services at the museum and its restaurant Fanny’s.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Opening Gala
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Photo Credit: Hunter Abrams / ©Academy Museum Foundation

Generously presented by Rolex—founding supporter and official watch partner of the Academy Museum—with leadership support from J.P. Morgan, who has more than one hundred years of experience in the entertainment industry, the evening raised more than $11 million to support the Academy Museum’s access, education, and programming initiatives. initiatives.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Opening Gala
Eduorado Ponti, Sophia Loren and Sasha Alexander

Photo Credit: Hunter Abrams / ©Academy Museum Foundation

Academy Museum Trustees include Arnaud Boetsch, Jason Blum, Laura Dern, Diane von Furstenberg, Olivier de Givenchy, Ray Halbritter, Tom Hanks (and Honoree), Miky Lee, Eva Longoria, Alejandro Ramirez Magaña, Ryan Murphy, Dominic Ng, Ted Sarandos, Jeremy Scott, Kimberly Steward and Emma Thomas.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Opening Gala
Jennifer Hudson

Photo Credit: Hunter Abrams / ©Academy Museum Foundation

Guests included Academy Museum architect Renzo Piano, J.J. Abrams, Sasha Alexander, Judd Apatow, Robert Armani, Nicole Avant, Angela Bassett, Warren Beatty, Colleen Bell, Halle Berry, Selma Blair, Orlando Bloom, Diego Boneta, Abigail Breslin, Charles Burnett, Ruth Carter, Bob Chapek, Cher, Eva Chow, Clifton Collins, Jr., Laverne Cox, Darren Criss, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Lee Curtis, Julie Dash, Ariana Debose, Jenna Dewan, Ernest R. Dickerson, Barry Diller, Grigor Dimitrov, Ashgar Farhadi, Lady Gaga, Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti, Kaia Gerber, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Nikolai & Simon Haas, Tiffany Haddish, Rebecca Halls, Colin Hanks, Lydia Hearst, Kathy and Rick Hilton, Jennifer Hudson, Kate Hudson, Van Hunt, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Cheyenne Jackson, Arthur Jafa, Patty Jenkins, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Michael Keaton, Anna Kendrick, Riley Keough, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Shaka King, Maryse Knight, Spike Lee, Shawn Levy, Adriana Lima, Billie Lourd, Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki, Natasha Lyonne, Bob Mackie, Jenna Malone, Frank Marshall, Marlee Matlin, Thuso Mbedu, Max Minghella, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, Kumail Nanjiani, Ruth Negga, Christopher Nolan, Normani, Sarah Paulson, Katy Perry, Arianne Phillips, Edoardo Ponti, Zac Posen, Questlove, Lily Rabe, Issa Rae, Andrea Riseborough, Olivia Rodrigo, MJ Rodriguez, David O. Russell, Meg Ryan, Filippo Scotti, Diana Silvers, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jurnee Smollett, Aaron Sorkin, Paolo Sorrentino, Morgan Spector, Carly Steel, Holland Taylor, Sean Patrick Thomas, Tessa Thompson, Guillermo del Toro, Gabrielle Union, Lindsey Vonn, Dwyane Wade, John Waters, Rita Wilson, Edgar Wright, Kulapat Yantrasast and Chloe Zhao.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Opening Gala
Jeremy Scott and Angela Bassett

Photo Credit: Hunter Abrams / ©Academy Museum Foundation

Marking the seventh year of a long-term partnership between Piper-Heidsieck and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Piper-Heidsieck provided the exclusive champagne of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening celebrations. Rare Champagne Rosé 2007 and Rare Champagne Brut Millésime 2006 were served at the Opening Gala.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Opening Gala
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade

Photo Credit: Hunter Abrams / ©Academy Museum Foundation

The cocktail hour featured signature drinks created by Diageo included Don Julio Ranch Water, Don Julio Limonada, Tanqueray Negroni, Ketel One Classic Martini, and Johnnie Walker Fuzhou Highball. Various spirits from Diageo’s portfolio were served including Tequila Don Julio 1942, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tanqueray London Dry Gin, Ketel One Vodka, and Johnnie Walker Black Label.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Opening Gala
Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily Gordon

Photo Credit: Hunter Abrams / ©Academy Museum Foundation

The museum officially opened to the public yesterday.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Opening Gala
Anna Kendrick

Photo Credit: Hunter Abrams / ©Academy Museum Foundation

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is located at 6067 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Opening Gala
Jeremy Scott and Angela Bassett

Photo Credit: Hunter Abrams / ©Academy Museum Foundation

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Opening Gala
Michael Govan, Katherine Ross and Eva Chun Chow

Photo Credit: Hunter Abrams / ©Academy Museum Foundation

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Opening Gala
Tiffany Haddish

Photo Credit: Hunter Abrams / ©Academy Museum Foundation

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Opening Gala
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

Photo Credit: Hunter Abrams / ©Academy Museum Foundation

 

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Gucci Osteria
City Guide
October 1, 2021
These 8 L.A. Restaurants Received Michelin Stars This Year
By Laura Schreffler
Moskito Island
News
September 30, 2021
Sir Richard Branson Debuts Moskito Island, His Second Private Island In The BVI
By Laura Schreffler
No Time to Die
Haute Scene
September 29, 2021
Daniel Craig Says Final Farewell To James Bond At World Premiere Of “No Time To Die” — With Royal Attendees
By Laura Schreffler
Abraham Ancer
Celebrities
September 29, 2021
Abraham Ancer Is In The Tequila Business: The World’s #12 Ranked Golfer Dishes On His New Venture
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami