Haute Living’s Favorite Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

Fashion, News

This fashion month marks a particularly special time: it’s the first time since the pandemic that the runways have officially returned to in-person spectacles, ultimately reminding us of the magic that the multi-city fashion weeks bring. During MIlan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 last week, designers debuted the new Spring/Summer 2022 trends—and they are good. From Prada’s stunning silhouettes perfected with fitted mini skirts and Max Mara’s sophisticated color palette to the new Fendace collection by Fendi and Versace, the Italian runways were teeming with inspiration. 

Ahead, discover Haute Living’s top looks from Milan Fashion Week that we can’t wait to wear come spring.

VERSACE

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Versace

PRADA

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

MAX MARA

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Max Mara

FENDI

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

DOLCE & GABBANA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

FENDI BY VERSACE

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

EMPORIO ARMANI

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Emporio Armani

GIORGIO ARMANI

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

VERSACE BY FENDI

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

 

