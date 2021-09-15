Pierce Brosnan
Jean-Georges Vongerichten To Open First Southern Restaurant At Nashville’s Hermitage Hotel

Haute Cuisine, News, Travel

The Hermitage HotelPhoto Credit: Thomas Juul-Hansen

The Hermitage Hotel, a storied Nashville institution, is celebrating its 110-year history by bringing in acclaimed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

The Hermitage HotelPhoto Credit:Thomas Juul-Hansen

The centerpiece of hotel’s multi-year project is Drusie & Darr, a new restaurant and bar from internationally celebrated chef and restaurateur (and former Haute Living cover star) Vongerichten, who will oversee the direction of all culinary aspects of the hotel. Admired for his acumen as a chef, tastemaker and businessman operating 40 acclaimed restaurants around the globe, including recently opened Marigold at The Hermitage Hotel’s sister property, Keswick Hall, in Charlottesville, Va., Jean-Georges selected The Hermitage Hotel for his first location in the South. With Drusie & Darr, he has envisioned a convivial, contemporary restaurant and bar that will showcase the abundance of Tennessee’s regional produce, some of which will be sourced from The Hermitage Hotel’s Garden at Glen Leven. The menu, inspired by the seasons and Tennessee’s culinary heritage, will welcome hotel guests and neighbors alike for any occasion – from cocktails and a sophisticated evening out, to a glass of wine and pizza from the wood-fired oven, or a relaxed family dinner.

The Hermitage HotelPhoto Credit:Thomas Juul-Hansen

Opening in late October, the restaurant is named after brother and sister Drusie and Darr Hall, the children of the hotel’s former General Manager, Dick Hall. With a childhood seemingly plucked from a storybook, the duo lived, played and grew up in the hotel during the 1950s and ‘60s, winning over the hearts of staff and guests and having adventures large and small, such as helping the banquet team plate dishes during events and helping the elevator operator run the elevators up and down.

The Hermitage HotelPhoto Credit:Thomas Juul-Hansen

Setting the perfect stage for Drusie & Darr’s spirited cuisine, The Hermitage Hotel’s former Capitol Grille dining room and bar are undergoing a modern update from award-winning interior designer Thomas Juul-Hansen. The mastermind behind the interiors of all Jean-Georges’ restaurants has conceived a glamorous space that will introduce new warmth and ambiance while honoring the room’s iconic architectural details. Juul-Hansen is drawing on a simple palette of natural materials – metal, wood, leather and stone – complemented by dramatic lighting from the world-renowned L’Observatoire International that will uplift the restaurant’s famous arched ceilings. All furnishings, from the mother-of-pearl pendant lamps to the seating, tables and curved banquettes, will be entirely bespoke to Drusie & Darr. A new, dedicated restaurant entrance will be directly accessible from Sixth Avenue, establishing the venue as a dining destination unto itself.

