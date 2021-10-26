Photo Credit: Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

When Angelenos talk about “Old Hollywood” they’re referring to the Golden Era, when everyone from Greta Garbo to Jackie Kennedy reigned supreme. And yes, there’s often reverential talk about the Beverly Hills Hotel, which celebrated its centennial in 2014. But some might be surprised to learn that the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, located in the beach front playground of Santa Monica, is also one of the classics, that, like the Pink Palace, has retained its timeless glamour but with updated, 21st century amenities. Unlike the Pink Palace, this gorgeous hotel is mere steps from the beach with picture-perfect views of the Pacific Ocean.

Photo Credit: Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

The hotel, which opened in 1921, resides on what was originally the five-acre private estate of Santa Monica founder Senator John P. Jones property. It was, aptly and originally, named ‘Miramar’ (Spanish for ‘view of the sea’) although many referred to it as the “White House of the West.” Indeed, then senator John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie Kennedy made the hotel live up to its nickname when, as longterm guests, they took up residence in what is now known as the Palisades Wing.

Photo Credit: Christian Horan

Fast forward several years to the Westside we all know and love today, when outdoor activities like surfing and skateboarding reigned supreme. During the 1970s, a group of locals formed the Z-Boys, a crew of surfers and skateboarders who inspired the movie Dogtown. The Z-Boys were later part of the inspiration for Dogtown Coffee, a beloved local coffee shop that we’re proud to have as part of the Miramar today.

Photo Credit: Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

n the 1980’s, Miramar’s proximity to Hollywood became even more of an asset, and it began to be used as a filming location for iconic television shows such as Dallas, Hart to Hart, Starsky and Hutch, Knot’s Landing, and many more.

Photo Credit: Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

In 2006, MSD Capital LLP, Michael Dell’s private investment firm, purchased the iconic hotel and has spent the past 15 years renovating, innovating, and introducing new concepts like FIG Restaurant — the farm-to-table, seasonal and locally sourced, ingredient-driven eatery courtesy of Executive Chef Jason Prendergast that frequently pops up on ‘best of L.A.’ lists — spa treatments at Exhale Spa, Vilebrequin retail, and Brent Bolthouse’s The Bungalow, which is part of the reason that modern-day guests return time and time again.

Photo Credit: Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

This year, in honor of the resort’s centennial, Fairmont Miramar is stepping its game up a notch and implementing some cool new offerings, as one should on a big birthday.

Photo Credit: Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

There’s a re-designed Lobby Lounge, which features relaxing, coastal California chic details and a menu of light, seafood-centric bites and two very distinctive cocktails. One of these is the celebratory Centennial Cocktail, which features Amass vodka, lemon, hibiscus rosemary simple syrup and champagne.

Photo Credit: Christian Horan

There’s also the eight-seat, totally intimate sushi pop-up, Soko, helmed by veteran Sushi Chef Masa Shimakawa. As a tribute to the origins of sushi, the name ‘Soko’ means ‘storeroom’ which is a literal interpretation, given that Soko Sushi is set in a simple storeroom in the hotel’s main-floor lobby.

Photo Credit: Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

Additionally, Fairmont Miramar will introduce Georgina’s, an oceanfront enclave featuring small bites and a reimagined cocktail program, fittingly named after Georgina Jones — the woman responsible for the fig tree that still welcomes guests to the Miramar 100 years later.

Photo Credit: Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

Fitness enthusiasts will rejoice in the updated fitness offerings that, in addition to ocean view workouts, now include Peloton bikes, experienced personal trainers and Cybex gym equipment.

Photo Credit: Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

And last but not least, Bolthouse’s hot spot The Bungalow has partnered with the hotel for a ‘sleep & play’ package, which includes a guaranteed VIP ocean-view table and bottle service for up to six guests, a dedicated server, at least one bottle of premium alcohol and complimentary valet parking. All we can say? Here’s to another 100 years!

Photo Credit: Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows is located at 101 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica