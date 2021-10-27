Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

Ted Lasso stars of the hour (minus Jason Sudeikis, that is) Phil Dunster and Juno Temple were on hand at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday night to help Neiman Marcus ring in the holidays with the launch of its ‘Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger’ holiday campaign and the unveiling of its 2021 Christmas Book and Fantasy Gifts.

“The joy and optimism of our show really coincides nicely with Celebrate Big—it’s the mood we all want for the holidays!” said Temple. “I usually end up panicking when I go shopping, but I feel like with Neiman Marcus, it’s such a personal experience every time I shop there, that the whole thing is so enjoyable,” added Dunster.

As part of the grand debut and to kick off the luxury retailer’s holiday season, guests were treated with a live performance of the choreographed dance featured in Neiman Marcus’ new holiday campaign video. The video is a modern take on a love story set to a contemporary rendition of the classic “It Had to Be You,” performed by independent pop singer and songwriter Rachel Norman with choreography by Emmy-award winning choreographer Al Blackstone. The song will be available for all to enjoy over multiple platforms such as iTunes, Apple Music, YouTube Music and featured on Neiman Marcus’ Spotify Holiday playlists.

In spirit of the holiday campaign theme of ‘Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger’, the Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts were unveiled with a series of seven artfully curated vignettes, while celebrity DJ Alexandra Richards spun tunes in the background.

As Neiman Marcus encourages customers to find a little fantasy in all of their gifting this season, the event includes an eighth vignette called the “The Gift Suite” which featured a giant red box structure with a select assortment of this year’s most exciting gifts for everyone on your list. Customers will be able to find “The Gift Suite,” along with the giant red gift box structure, in select Neiman Marcus stores throughout the season.

Both hosts were styled by Neiman Marcus style advisors with Temple wearing an Alexander McQueen T-shirt, Dior bomber jacket and Versace boots and bag. Dunster wore an Amiri blazer with Alexander McQueen pants, a Kiton sweater and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Attendees included Natasha Lyonne, Lisa Rinna, Slick Woods, Miranda July, Brad Goreski, Rashad Jennings, Jeanne Yang, Jessica Wang, George Kotsiopoulos, Joe Zee, Erin Walsh, Maeve Reilly, Jake Cannavale, London Hughes, Madalina Ghenea and Stormi Henley.

