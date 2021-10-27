Kristaps Porzingis
“Ted Lasso” Stars Phil Dunster & Juno Temple Ring In The Holidays By Launching Neiman Marcus’ 2021 Fantasy Gifts

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Neiman Marcus Holiday Debut & Fantasy Gifts Launch Event
Phil Dunster and Juno Temple

Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

Ted Lasso stars of the hour (minus Jason Sudeikis, that is) Phil Dunster and Juno Temple were on hand at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday night to help Neiman Marcus ring in the holidays with the launch of its ‘Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger’ holiday campaign and the unveiling of its 2021 Christmas Book and Fantasy Gifts.

Neiman Marcus Holiday Debut & Fantasy Gifts Launch Event
Miranda July, Natasha Lyonne and Stormi Bree

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

“The joy and optimism of our show really coincides nicely with Celebrate Big—it’s the mood we all want for the holidays!” said Temple. “I usually end up panicking when I go shopping, but I feel like with Neiman Marcus, it’s such a personal experience every time I shop there, that the whole thing is so enjoyable,” added Dunster.

Neiman Marcus Holiday Debut & Fantasy Gifts Launch Event
Lisa Rinna and Brad Goreski

Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

As part of the grand debut and to kick off the luxury retailer’s holiday season, guests were treated with a live performance of the choreographed dance featured in Neiman Marcus’ new holiday campaign video. The video is a modern take on a love story set to a contemporary rendition of the classic “It Had to Be You,” performed by independent pop singer and songwriter Rachel Norman with choreography by Emmy-award winning choreographer Al Blackstone. The song will be available for all to enjoy over multiple platforms such as iTunes, Apple Music, YouTube Music and featured on Neiman Marcus’ Spotify Holiday playlists.

Neiman Marcus Holiday Debut & Fantasy Gifts Launch Event
DJ Alexandra Richards

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

In spirit of the holiday campaign theme of ‘Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger’, the Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts were unveiled with a series of seven artfully curated vignettes, while celebrity DJ Alexandra Richards spun tunes in the background.

Neiman Marcus Holiday Debut & Fantasy Gifts Launch Event
A view of various gifts during the Neiman Marcus Holiday Debut & Fantasy Gifts Launch Event

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

As Neiman Marcus encourages customers to find a little fantasy in all of their gifting this season, the event includes an eighth vignette called the “The Gift Suite” which featured a giant red box structure with a select assortment of this year’s most exciting gifts for everyone on your list. Customers will be able to find “The Gift Suite,” along with the giant red gift box structure, in select Neiman Marcus stores throughout the season.

Neiman Marcus Holiday Debut & Fantasy Gifts Launch Event
Phil Dunster

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

Both hosts were styled by Neiman Marcus style advisors with Temple wearing an Alexander McQueen T-shirt, Dior bomber jacket and Versace boots and bag. Dunster wore an Amiri blazer with Alexander McQueen pants, a Kiton sweater and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Neiman Marcus Holiday Debut & Fantasy Gifts Launch Event
A dance performance during the Neiman Marcus Holiday Debut & Fantasy Gifts Launch Event

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

Attendees included Natasha Lyonne, Lisa Rinna, Slick Woods, Miranda July, Brad Goreski, Rashad Jennings, Jeanne Yang, Jessica Wang, George Kotsiopoulos, Joe Zee, Erin Walsh, Maeve Reilly, Jake Cannavale, London Hughes, Madalina Ghenea and Stormi Henley.

Neiman Marcus Holiday Debut & Fantasy Gifts Launch Event
Paramount Pictures

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

Just some of this year’s fantasy gifts include:

  • VISTA ALEGRE PERSONALIZED DINNERWARE & PORTUGAL TRIP that invites customers to explore the rich history, stunning architecture and natural beauty of Portugal all while helping to design your own bespoke fine porcelain place setting for 12 to elevate even the most experienced entertainer’s tablescapes ($80,000)
  • For avid readers and dreamers alike, the LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG DREAMS™ LONDON ADVENTURE will have you and your little ones traveling to London and working closely with author Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara and the illustrators to cowrite your own inspirational
    story and turn it into your very own special edition of the Little People, BIG DREAMS™ library ($35,000)
  • There’s the breathtaking MUGHAL HEART DIAMOND, a spectacular 30.86-carat diamond that includes the extraordinary bonus of naming the stone through the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), thus linking to your family forever ($6,100,000)
  • For the forward-thinking explorers, the BARRETT-JACKSON HUMMER EV EDITION 1 makes every drive a journey to remember with this exclusive edition of the world’s first fully electric super truck curated by automotive expert and Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO Craig Jackson. This Fantasy Gift experience includes VIP access for two to the owner’s skybox and the opportunity to “drop the gavel” on the world-famous auction block at the 2022 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction ($285,000)
  • With 19 of your closest friends, indulge in excess and exuberance with THE ROARING TWENTIES PARTY BY BRONSON VAN WYCK. This Fantasy Gift offers an exclusive throwback soirée at the Apollo Theater, the legendary Harlem landmark, designed by party planner extraordinaire Bronson van Wyck. Start the night by seeing your name in lights on the marquee, and then enjoy amazing music, cocktails, and dining experiences, all on the Apollo stage to celebrate the joy and magic of being together. ($395,000)
  • And finally, WINTER MAGIC WITH LINDSEY VONN AT CALDERA HOUSE embodies the chicness of après ski at Jackson Hole’s premier luxury hotel and the excitement of hitting the slopes with international champion skier Lindsey Vonn with five of your closest friends, all in one unparalleled mountaintop experience ($235,000)
