Introducing Imagined Landscapes: A Pop-Up Series Celebrating Burberry’s Iconic Outerwear

City Guide, Fashion, News, Travel

Burberry Imagined Landscapes Pop-upsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of BurberryThere’s no denying that British luxury fashion house Burberry is known for its iconic outwear through the art of the trench coat. “Our pioneering spirit has always been at our heart, with our founder Thomas Burberry inventing gabardine to help people explore. Today, we continue this spirit by celebrating our outerwear, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.”

To celebrate and pay tribute to the brand’s DNA of outerwear, the brand has launched the Imagined Landscapes pop-ups, dedicated to the exploration and freedom that has continued to inspire Burberry. In fact, the pop-ups coincide with the launch of ‘Burberry Open Spaces’ Outerwear campaign, where Riccardo Tisci has continued this affinity of nature and exploration in every Burberry collection/. Photographed by Danko Steiner, the campaign features esteemed models Irina Shayk, Nic Minwoo, Miles Gardner, and Niclas Baker on plinths as dreamlike dancers move weightlessly behind them, embracing the surroundings of the English countryside.

Burberry Imagined Landscapes Pop-upsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Burberry

Burberry Imagined Landscapes Pop-upsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Burberry

The new experiential destinations were first revealed at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills, Burberry Rodeo Drive, and will be at Burberry locations at Spring Street, Michigan Avenue, and Troy. The Imagined Landscapes pop-ups feature topographic mirrored sculptures rising from the landscape—an ephemeral brand space, dreamlike and futuristic, deeply connected with nature—and environmental shots of the British countryside are displayed throughout. The innovative space reveals the digital and physical colliding and exhibition meeting retail, with a social experience unlockable through a QR code at select locations. These pop-ups embody the House’s passion for discovery and escaping to a new reality. 

Showcasing classic and reimagined styles, the pop-ups will feature the latest iterations of the trench in the new fabrications by Tisci alongside outwear pieces such as quilts and puffers rendered in the new DK gabardine, water-resistant gabardine, and other technical materials.

