Haute Spots To Dine Out On Marathon Monday

If you are planning to dine out in the city after watching the Boston Marathon near the finish line on Monday, here are a couple restaurants that are offering some specialty Marathon Day menus.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Photo

At Grand Tour on Newbury Street, Chef Michael Serpa’s French bistro will be offering a special Marathon Monday menu for two on their outdoor patio. The specialty menu features a choice of two starters or vegetable dishes, bavette, mussels or a fish entrée and two drinks for $100 per person. You can also order from the main menu that features everything from black bass crudo, torchon of foie gras and steak tartare for starters to main events like steak frites, duck breast and veal paillard.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Photo

If you are looking to dine directly on Boylston Street to be right in the middle of all of the Marathon happenings and just steps from the finish line, Rochambeau near the Prudential Center is offering a brunch menu to get the day started off right. Seatings are first come first serve and you can dine here as early as 10 a.m. In addition to their brunch menu, they will also be serving up their French classics such as coq a vin, steak frites, roasted half chicken and lamb steak.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the New England Patriots/David Silverman

We also caught up with New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy and Linda Holliday, president of the Bill Belichick Foundation to find out some of their favorite spots in the city to celebrate Marathon Monday. Van Noy loves dining out in Back Bay so much he even has a YouTube show called Elite Eatz that features him dining at different restaurants throughout the city with a teammate or celebrity. When it comes to Marathon Monday, he recommends trying a few of his favorites restaurants near the finish line: Abe & Louie’s – you can take in all the action of Marathon Monday while enjoying a delicious steak! The Banks – just a few blocks away from the finish line this has to be one of the best new seafood restaurants in the city Select Oyster Bar – I’m a seafood guy and love everything on the menu at Select from the avocado toast to oysters you’re in for a treat!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Bill Belichick Foundation