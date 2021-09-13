Top Tier Group, a Toronto-based company, led by Chief Executive Officer Michael Theodorou emphasized the production and sale of PPE gear to assist in any way possible during the pandemic, with an entirely new branch of the company known as Top Tier Safety Supplies. Founded in March of 2020, they continue to supply the equipment needed to fight the virus efficiently for customers globally.

Changing The Way Major Retail Suppliers Are Perceived

Since its inception, Top Tier has managed to deliver nearly 2 million PPE products throughout the pandemic. Through their e-commerce efforts, more than 20,000 products have been sold online in bulk to people worldwide who need them. The equipment Top Tier provides is essentials like PPE and gloves, vital to protecting yourself against Covid-19. From the beginning, Top Tier prides itself in its ability to remain affordable for everyone, because the safety of humanity comes over profit. Theodorou says, “We’re continuing to find new ways to make operations more cost-effective and return those savings to our clients.” “We want everything to be as affordable as possible,” he says. “That’s what gets people to purchase equipment and also feel like they can come back and always rely on us.”

Above & Beyond In 2021

The Covid-19 pandemic has without a doubt disrupted normalcy beyond anything the world has seen before. Being a well-known industry leader, Top Tier Group uses innovation to combat the pandemic and help those in need anywhere they can, putting people over profit every time. Recently launching Top Tier Safety Supplies making PPE items, gloves, and other sanitary items easily accessible to people. Also being a huge supplier for many government entities with top-quality healthcare supplies to assist in the fight against Covid-19.

“Ultimately, the objective behind these expansions is to access new talented employees and diversify our customer base. By entering new markets we will eventually yield high returns on our investments and revitalize product development at scale globally.” Michael says.

To date, Top Tier Group has proved itself to be one of the most prominent global leaders in the industry, with 5 subsidiaries — Top Tier Air Link, Top Tier Containers, Mein Haus Staging, Top Tier Safety Supplies, and Top Tier Moving. Offering an innovative solution that is designed to make our lives better. Their success is due to their uncanny ability to combine affordability with quality and provide comprehensive solutions. After years of expertise gained through experience, Top Tier Group is set to scale to even greater heights with its latest post-pandemic expansion.

Will Supply The Covid-19 Vaccine, Just Received Authorization!

Top Tier amongst the few private companies to receive the MDEL License Level 3 certification back in May to bring COVID-19 vaccines to its clients in Canada. Besides essential pandemic supplies, the company also supplies glasses, bags, skincare products, and many other products.

Known Worldwide For Their Success & Notoriety

Across all their businesses, Top Tier Group’s client base includes several well-known companies and organizations, including Amazon, Popeyes, and the Government of Canada. On social media, they have a following of well over two million users on Instagram, quickly growing after hitting one million followers just a few months ago. The company has also been featured on several news channels, including The New York Times, CBC News, and Forbes.

Getting recognized by those kinds of companies has also played an important role in the company’s growth. Most of all, Theodorou feels that self-promotion helps push the company forward. “You have to be able to have a following on a site like Instagram,” he says. “You can do so much in just one post, and I think with two million followers, that’s gonna be where we keep getting people on board with the company.” Top Tier has gotten millions on board with them already and as they continue to work in the safety equipment industry, they hope that the following will help them continue to expand.

For more information on Top Tier Safety Supplies, visit the company’s store at toptiersafetysupplies.myshopify.com. For information on all of the companies owned and operated by Top Tier Group, visit the company’s Instagram page at instagram.com/toptiergroupinc.

