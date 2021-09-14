Pierce Brosnan
When The Gridiron Meets Art: Artist Johnathan Schultz Honors former Miami Dolphins Player Louis Oliver

Art, News

Distinguished South African Artist Johnathan Schultz will be honoring former Miami Dolphins Super-Star Louis Oliver for his extraordinary work within the South Florida community. Johnathan will unveil his exquisite one-of-a-kind piece to a fan-filled audience of sports figures and celebrities at his upcoming showcase, “When the Gridiron Meets Art”.

While growing up in South Africa, Johnathan Schultz delved into all-things-art and honed into specializing his craftsmanship by creating unique pieces using different mediums such as precious metals and diamonds. Currently, Louis Oliver is his newest artistic inspiration. 

Louis is a former college and professional football player who was a safety in the National Football League during 1989-1996. He played seven seasons for the Miami Dolphins (1989-1993, 1995-1996). Louis also played college football for the University of Florida and was twice recognized as an All-American defensive back and star athlete in the university’s Hall of Fame. Following his professional football career, Louis used his professional sports connections to launch a business as an entertainment curator for special events and the liaison for sports stars and celebrities in North America and the Caribbean. 

Retired athletes, along with many of Louis’ teammates, coaches, and community leaders are trading in their cleats and helmets to don Miami chic attire. Guests will enjoy an evening of art and culture surrounding Johnathan’s big reveal led by Jason Jackson, Miami Heat TV host, and Courtside Reporter. The event will be held at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort and Spa. 

