Introducing Klaw: The New, Unrivaled Culinary Experience In Miami

International entrepreneur Sasha Krilov, and global restaurateur Misha Zelman, are redefining the meaning of surf and turf with their new dining concept, Klaw. Set to open this fall in the 95-year-old, newly restored Women’s Club building in Edgewater, Klaw brings a culinary experience that is truly like no other in Miami. The owners have partnered to fuse their vision and passion of working with unique products and fresh produce to restaurants cooked by passionate chefs. Zelman’s proven concepts have excited markets all over the world, including Goodman Steakhouse, Burger & Lobster, Beast London, and Zelman Meats.

“It is an honor to be able to bring our new concept Klaw to Miami, as nowhere else in the magic city can diners walk into a historic building with so much history and have a unique culinary journey,” says Zelman. “Our team of passionate chefs has been working on our culinary program for years, and we now have our moment to share this at Klaw for the ultimate surf and turf experience.’

The restaurant’s culinary program will be led by Chef Tim Elmore and is dedicated to sourcing the coveted King Crab from Norway’s Barents Sea, as well as an exceptional global beef program, including certified USDA Black Angus Nebraskan beef. To ensure the experience delivers ultimate flavor and unmatched cuts, Chef Tim Elmore and his team have partnered with Nebraskan farmers that hold the same pristine standards. On display in bespoke aquatic tanks, guests will find King Crabs, and the beef will be displayed in dry aging fridges on arrival at the 4th-floor dining room for guests to choose the best cuts Klaw has to offer. Klaw will also showcase a world-class beverage program to complement the culinary craftsmanship. Partnering with the best Wine and Champagne Houses from all corners of the world, the restaurant will boast over 250 listings of Old & New World wines.

Not only will Klaw house Edgewater’s first rooftop bar overlooking Biscayne Bay, but it will also return Miami’s Historic Women’s Club to its former Grandeur with Interior Design by World-Renowned Interior Architect & Designer Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. “It is rare that you find a building with such history and character in Miami, and we’re excited to usher in the next chapter of the Women’s Club’s life,” reveals Brudnizki. “The interiors will have a beautiful balance between airy and intimate, casual and elegant, and rustic and luxury, as well as really meld the best of Miami into one space.” The grand Spanish Renaissance building spans 14,800 square feet across three floors encompassing a grand dining room with massive colonial-arched windows, a private dining space, a theater kitchen, and the one-of-a-kind rooftop bar.

Klaw is located at 1737 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33132, and for more information, visit the website, here. We’re deeming this the it Miami restaurant for the fall.