Pierce Brosnan
Cover Story
Shaken, Not Stirred: Pierce Brosnan On Why Tequila Is The True Gentleman’s Drink, Playing A Royal & Joining The Marvel Universe
Kygo & Myles Shear
News
Kygo & Myles Shear: The Dynamic Duo Makes An Epic Return To The Stage
Naomi Watts
Cover Story
Naomi Watts: The Onda Beauty Co-Founder’s Personal Journey To Loving Herself + Clean And Green Living
Jay Cutler + Pat LaFrieda
Haute Cuisine
WATCH: How To Prepare The Perfect Summer BBQ With Pat LaFrieda + Jay Cutler
Alesso
Cover Story
Alesso 2.0: The Swedish DJ Is Back In Sin City And More Ready To Rage Than Ever

Tourist Vs. Purist: Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2021 Men’s Collection

Fashion

For the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2021 Men’s Collection, men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh intricately explores the unconscious biases and predetermined perceptions connected to the genetics of people, ideas and art through fashion. Abloh’s sixth collection, Ebonics, brings his established idea of “Tourist vs. Purist” to life: the tourist is the curious outsider who observes and aspires to an esoteric domain of knowledge, while the purist is insider who innately has it. This poetic collection reveals their respective codes to defy and unite them through amplified wardrobe essentials and Vuitton menswear signatures such as dramatic duster coats, tailored suits and vibrant knits in colorful textures with the iconic LV motif.

“Within my practice, I contribute to a Black canon of culture and art and its preservation. This is why, to preserve my own output, I record it at length.” –Virgil Abloh

BY ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY THEO DE GUELTZL
MODELS Felix Cheong Macleod, Adama Konate, Omar Sesay, Kai Isaiah Jamal, Jason Francis, Vassili Schneider
LOCATION PARIS

Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2021 Men's CollectionPhoto Credit: Theo De Gueltzl Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2021 Men's CollectionPhoto Credit: Theo De Gueltzl Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2021 Men's CollectionPhoto Credit: Theo De Gueltzl Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2021 Men's CollectionPhoto Credit: Theo De Gueltzl Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2021 Men's CollectionPhoto Credit: Theo De Gueltzl Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2021 Men's CollectionPhoto Credit: Theo De Gueltzl Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2021 Men's CollectionPhoto Credit: Theo De Gueltzl Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2021 Men's CollectionPhoto Credit: Theo De Gueltzl Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2021 Men's CollectionPhoto Credit: Theo De Gueltzl Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2021 Men's CollectionPhoto Credit: Theo De Gueltzl

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Aaron Rodgers
Celebrities
September 8, 2021
Wine Tasting With NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers + A Conversation Moderated By Oscar Winner Casey Affleck
By Haute Living
Klaw Miami
City Guide
September 8, 2021
Introducing Klaw: The New, Unrivaled Culinary Experience In Miami
By Adrienne Faurote
News
September 7, 2021
Market America Worldwide Leadership Defines The Next Chapter
By Gabriel Pessoa
Bridgerton Masquerade
News
September 7, 2021
Dear Readers, There’s A Bridgerton-Inspired Ball Heading To SoCal This Fall
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami