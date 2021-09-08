For the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2021 Men’s Collection, men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh intricately explores the unconscious biases and predetermined perceptions connected to the genetics of people, ideas and art through fashion. Abloh’s sixth collection, Ebonics, brings his established idea of “Tourist vs. Purist” to life: the tourist is the curious outsider who observes and aspires to an esoteric domain of knowledge, while the purist is insider who innately has it. This poetic collection reveals their respective codes to defy and unite them through amplified wardrobe essentials and Vuitton menswear signatures such as dramatic duster coats, tailored suits and vibrant knits in colorful textures with the iconic LV motif.

“Within my practice, I contribute to a Black canon of culture and art and its preservation. This is why, to preserve my own output, I record it at length.” –Virgil Abloh

BY ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PHOTOGRAPHY THEO DE GUELTZL

MODELS Felix Cheong Macleod, Adama Konate, Omar Sesay, Kai Isaiah Jamal, Jason Francis, Vassili Schneider

LOCATION PARIS

