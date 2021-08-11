Jay Cutler + Pat LaFrieda
The Invisible Collection Pop-Up At Phillips Southampton Is An Interior Design Dream

City Guide, News, Travel

The Invisible Collection HamptonsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of The Invisible Collection

The Invisible Collection has found its new, temporary home at the historic Phillips Southampton, making it their first-ever brick-and-mortar pop-up. Situated at the iconic location at the corner of Main Street and Hampton Road, the 6,000-square-feet Phillips auction house was designed by architects Markus Dochantschi’s studio MDA and has become a Southampton neighborhood staple. 

The Invisible Collection Hamptons
Phillips Southampton

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Invisible Collection

Founded in 2016 by Anna Zaoui and Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays, The Invisible Collection is the leading, state-of-the-art online destination for discovering unique designs—from handcrafted couture furniture to accessories—from the world’s most renowned talents. The Invisible Collection offers access to a curated inventory of bespoke creations internationally, entirely made by exceptional craftsmen with unparalleled expertise. Since its launch, the concept has expanded its digital presence with showrooms in London and Paris—and now, New York. This month, they are bringing this shoppable concept to American shores for design savants and collectors alike. 

“We’re excited to be presenting our collection of bespoke designs to the American audience at the historic Phillips space. We’ve always adored Phillips for its cutting-edge approach to contemporary design. We want our experiential pop-up to feel like a home where design aficionados can stop by and discover in person the superior craftsmanship and original styles we champion,” reveal Zaouiand Dubern-Mallevays to Haute Living. “On a personal level, it feels very special to get to spend some quality time in a place graced with some of the most beautiful properties in the world: this is all very inspiring!” 

With an exceptional eye for aesthetics and superior craftsmanship, the duo sources and offers a unique inventory of contemporary products from a talent pool of veteran and emerging designers. The Phillips space will be outfitted with a mélange of coveted furnishings available for purchase from the likes of CSLB Studio, Damien Langlois-Meurinne, Juliana Lima, Pinto, Kelly Behun, Emmanuelle Simon, Louise Liljencrantz, Pierre Yovanovitch, Osanna Visconti, Michel & Daniel Bismut, Charles Zana and Studio Parisien. Bespoke designs on display include the Piatro Mosaic Side Table by Kelly Behun, Asymmetry Armchair by Pierre Yovanovitch, Odalisque Sofa by CSLB Studio, and Arcane Desk and Cottage Chair by Pinto. 

The Invisible Collection HamptonsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of The Invisible Collection The Invisible Collection HamptonsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of The Invisible Collection

The pop-up will last until September 6th and is located at 1 Hampton Road, Southampton, NY—open Monday through Sunday, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm.

