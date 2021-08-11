Italian fashion House Fendi and luxury luggage brand Rimowa’s partnership is the dream collaboration for the fashion-forward traveler. Both Fendi and Rimowa are innovators in their respective industries, at the forefront of trends, ultimately making this partnership even more special by modernizing the travel industry.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

The two iconic brands have joined forces once again to create a suitcase like no other. The bag fuses Rimowa’s long lineage of craftsmanship and industrial knowledge with elevated, fashionable Fendi details, making it a must-have travel piece for those who prefer to travel in style.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

At the intersection of fashion and function, the suitcase is crafted from Rimowa’s signature aluminum, and the Rimowa Classic Cabin is equipped with an innovative multi-wheel system that guarantees smooth, effortless travel. The travel piece captures the spirit of Fendi by featuring black Cuoio Romano leather handles on the top and side and Fendi’s renowned FF logo with a brushed effect on the aluminum that changes depending on the light. This exclusive suitcase comes in a black or the renowned Rimowa natural aluminum color with contrasting black handles.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Inside, FENDI’s savoir-faire is expressed through a modern yet elegant neoprene black lining that features a black-on-black embossed FF logo. The Flex-Divider system is individually adjustable, making the suitcase exceptionally functional. The ultimate travel piece, the suitcase takes personalization to the next level with a name tag in Cuoio Romano leather so that you can add your initials with hot stamping, as is customary for Fendi bags.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

As you plan your upcoming travels, the Fendi & Rimowa suitcase is in selected Fendi stores from September 2021 and on the Fendi website, here, as a pre-launch this month.