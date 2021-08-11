Jay Cutler + Pat LaFrieda
Haute Cuisine
WATCH: How To Prepare The Perfect Summer BBQ With Pat LaFrieda + Jay Cutler
Alesso
Cover Story
Alesso 2.0: The Swedish DJ Is Back In Sin City And More Ready To Rage Than Ever
Hublot Loves Summer
Haute Scene
Hublot Kicked Off Their Summer Series In The Hamptons Celebrating Haute Living’s Cover Star Jean-Georges
Ozuna
Celebrities
With 4 Guinness World Records To His Name, Ozuna Is Ready To Take On A New Challenge: Acting
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Launch of RBJ Capital Management at Marion Miami

Fendi & Rimowa Are Modernizing The Travel Industry With Another Exclusive, Luxury Suitcase

Fashion, Lifestyle, News, Travel

Italian fashion House Fendi and luxury luggage brand Rimowa’s partnership is the dream collaboration for the fashion-forward traveler. Both Fendi and Rimowa are innovators in their respective industries, at the forefront of trends, ultimately making this partnership even more special by modernizing the travel industry. 

Fendi & RimowaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

The two iconic brands have joined forces once again to create a suitcase like no other. The bag fuses Rimowa’s long lineage of craftsmanship and industrial knowledge with elevated, fashionable Fendi details, making it a must-have travel piece for those who prefer to travel in style. 

Fendi & RimowaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

At the intersection of fashion and function, the suitcase is crafted from Rimowa’s signature aluminum, and the Rimowa Classic Cabin is equipped with an innovative multi-wheel system that guarantees smooth, effortless travel. The travel piece captures the spirit of Fendi by featuring black Cuoio Romano leather handles on the top and side and Fendi’s renowned FF logo with a brushed effect on the aluminum that changes depending on the light. This exclusive suitcase comes in a black or the renowned Rimowa natural aluminum color with contrasting black handles.

Fendi & RimowaFendi & RimowaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Inside, FENDI’s savoir-faire is expressed through a modern yet elegant neoprene black lining that features a black-on-black embossed FF logo. The Flex-Divider system is individually adjustable, making the suitcase exceptionally functional. The ultimate travel piece, the suitcase takes personalization to the next level with a name tag in Cuoio Romano leather so that you can add your initials with hot stamping, as is customary for Fendi bags. 

Fendi & RimowaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

As you plan your upcoming travels, the Fendi & Rimowa suitcase is in selected Fendi stores from September 2021 and on the Fendi website, here, as a pre-launch this month.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
The Invisible Collection Hamptons
City Guide
August 11, 2021
The Invisible Collection Pop-Up At Phillips Southampton Is An Interior Design Dream
By Adrienne Faurote
Dominique Crenn
Ambassador
August 11, 2021
Dominique Crenn Brings A Taste Of France To Cabo San Lucas With The Launch Of Her Casa Crenn Dining Series
By Laura Schreffler
Maria Tash
City Guide
August 10, 2021
Fine Jewelry Brand Maria Tash Makes Its Miami Debut In Bal Harbour Shops
By Adrienne Faurote
Entrepreneur
August 10, 2021
How Juliette Cleaners Founder Rechelle Balanzat Built Her Business With No Money
By Gabriel Pessoa

Los Angeles

New York

Miami