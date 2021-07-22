Photo Credit: Viceroy L’Ermitage

Just bend… and snap! Those were the iconic words Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, uttered in 2001’s Legally Blonde, one of the most quotable and beloved movies of all time. The bend and snap, as conceived by screenwriter and author Karen McCullah, is a move, but it’s also a vibe — and empowering one — and now it’s also a cocktail. To celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary, the five-star, super-private luxury hotel Viceroy L’Ermitage has quietly rolled out its “Bend and Snap” libation, a winning blend of Belvedere vodka, watermelon slices, agave and lime juice with mint leaves and jalapeño. The cocktail is being served in the L’Ermitage lounge, and will be available through the end of the month.

The Viceroy L’Ermitage is located at 9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, 90210