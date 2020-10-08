Photo Credit: Nobu Ryokan

Scouting a hotel in L.A. can be daunting. There are so many options: beachy or iconic? Glamorous or eco-friendly? Santa Monica or Bel-Air? Hopefully, we’ve made your choices a little easier by breaking down our favorite hotels in the City of Angels by neighborhood. So pack your bags, and get ready to check in to these gorgeous properties, which have one, very important thing in common: they all offer pure luxury.

BEL-AIR

Hotel Bel-Air

Photo Credit: Dorchester Collection

Privacy and exclusivity is the name of the game at Hotel Bel-Air — which makes it an ideal location for social distancing as well. From its signature outdoor eatery — Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air, which has cave-like, hidden booths — to its lush and secluded pathways to its remote and picturesque suites, this dreamy destination is an ideal place to stay for a true getaway. Even some of the most iconic celebrities in history have come here to escape, including the likes of Gene Kelly, Cary Grant and Richard Nixon, all of whom stayed here (and all of whom booked the Swan Lake Suite for its discreet access to the more exclusive corner of the restaurant and pool without having to pass through the main hotel spaces).

WHAT’S NEW

Photo Credit: Dorchester Collection

Hotel Bel-Air has truly pivoted during the time, offering a slew of new packages and experiences catering to social distancing. A “work from home” package (“Your Bel-Air Office”) includes a private room, desk, on-call IT and minibar credit. Unique offerings include a picnic catered by Wolfgang Puck, cocktail-making kits, customized bubble baths and private yoga flow with an instructor, outdoors, on your private patio. Its spa is now temporarily yet fully outside as well.

701 Stone Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077

BEVERLY HILLS

THE BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL

Photo Credit: Dorchester Collection

The Beverly Hills Hotel, otherwise known as the Pink Palace, is one of the most stories hotels in Los Angeles. The most famous faces in Hollywood have — and continue to — frequent its hallowed halls (including Marilyn Monroe and Howard Hughes, both of who lived here for a time. Bungalow 1A has even been redone with her favorite things as an homage). Its signature colors — green, pink and white — and custom-made Martinique banana leaf wallpaper are world-famous, and its Polo Lounge — which is both indoor and outdoor — is still, even during the pandemic, one of the best spots to see and be seen (wearing a mask).

WHAT’S NEW

Photo Credit: Dorchester Collection

In addition to decorating a new cabana, photographer Gray Malin‘s new series, “Grey Malin Dogs at The Beverly Hills Hotel” is on display and a pop-up Fountain Coffee Room has been erected in the hotel’s gardens to replicate its famous original indoor space, but in a socially safe way. Like its sister property, Hotel Bel-Air, this Dorchester Collection hotel, too, is featuring the Beverly Hills Office package, as well as the experience more menu.

9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

THE BEVERLY WILSHIRE, A FOUR SEASONS HOTEL

Photo Credit: Beverly Wilshire

The Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, is definitely a recognizable landmark thanks to its prominent feature in Pretty Woman, but this upscale hotel in the heart of Beverly Hills is celebrated for so much more. In addition to its prime location, at the intersection of Wilshire Blvd. and Rodeo Drive, It’s home to CUT, Wolfgang Puck‘s signature steakhouse, an incredible spa with treatments courtesy of 111Skin and a Les Clefs d’Or concierge team that can arrange everything from private shopping trips on Rodeo Drive to helicopter tours of the city to VIP passes for just about anything your heart desires.

WHAT’S NEW

Photo Credit: Beverly Wilshire

The five-star property, which has been closed throughout the pandemic, reopened its doors on Oct. 1 with a slew of new services and amenities. It will launch its Historical Hallway, which features with a timeline of major events that helped to shape its history, along with artifacts throughout the years, and a personal playground in its Veranda Suite. The suite’s entire 10th floor terrace has been transformed into a gorgeous luxury tent for glamping under the stars. And yes, S’mores ARE included. Auto enthusiasts are also going to love the hotel’s new stay-and-drive partnership with Maserati. Given that the property was built on the former Beverly Hills Auto Speedway from the 1920s, Beverly Wilshire has car culture woven into its very fabric. This package builds on that storied history and modernizes it by offering guests 24 hours complimentary rental of a new 2020 Maserati Levante SUV in addition to a pretty suite discount (and yes, we did mean a discount on a suite, not, sadly the Maserati Levante SUV).

9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

FOUR SEASONS LOS ANGELES AT BEVERLY HILLS

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

The Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is just one of those hotels that you sigh in relief upon entering. There’s that beautiful, signature scent courtesy of iconic perfumer Krigler, always breathtaking floral arrangements from Artistic Director Jeff Leatham, specialty art-inspired menus by Chef Luca Moriconi in Culina Restaurant, and a spa that prides itself on health, wellness and innovative treatments. It’s no wonder some of the hottest events in L.A. were held here pre-pandemic… and where they’ll no doubt continue to be held post.

WHAT’S NEW

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Angeles

The Four Seasons was already the creme de la creme when it comes to health and wellness — it has healer! — as well as a fully outdoor gym, but now it’s upping its fitness game even further in the time of Covid by opening its Private Fitness Suite. Up to three guests per party are allowed to book two-hour reserved time slots for the suite, which features a treadmill, hydrow rowing machine, Peloton bike, in-room yoga equipment by Alo Yoga, medicine ball and weights, and SoulCycle bike. The suite also includes luxurious amenities, a private bathroom and shower. In partnership with Delos Living, features of the room room include an air purification system, hypoallergenic wood floors, water purification system and eco-friendly, sulfate-free bath amenities by LATHER.

300 Doheny Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90048

SOFITEL LOS ANGELES AT BEVERLY HILLS

Photo Credit: EDLT Photo

Those who want to be in the thick of it all should stay at the Sofitel Los Angeles, which is perfectly positioned between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, in the heart of the action, close to the Sunset Strip, Melrose Place and the 90210. It has one of the most beautiful outdoor garden eateries in Cattle & Claw, for those who want to keep their distance (as well as an EDIBLE menu!), its own helipad and its own dedicated art gallery. This French brand certainly brings the je ne sais quoi to Los Angeles!

WHAT’S NEW

Photo Credit: Sofitel Los Angeles

Since 2019, Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills has been the home of rotating contemporary art gallery, The Cool HeART, which recently installed a new collection that features pieces inspired by LA legends and the BLM movement. Its latest collection is an homage to the city of Los Angeles, its colors, its inhabitants, its lifestyle, and its virtues and its vices, all duplicated in the current social context. French artist Omie pays tribute to two of the most famous black figures from two different times, Malcom X and Kobe Bryant, while Tiffany Anderson, famous for her unusual use of glass and resin, also pays tribute to Bryant, as well as Heath Ledger‘s performance as The Joker. Neon artist Behind Pink Wall features vibrant art pieces with colorful messages about the power of love, while TAJ, known for his famous collaborations with artists like Jennifer Lopez, has several art pieces that showcase works inspired by the current world events and the highs and downs of the LA lifestyle. A masked Mona Lisa-inspired print nods to the pandemic while some pieces reflect the appeal and trap of the dream factory that is Los Angeles, with sinking luxury cars and people trying to fly away. Other pieces show the dark side of fame in LA with a portrait of the late Nipsey Hussle, represented as a modern divinity. The hotel also caters to lovers with its microweddings package, the norm in L.A. because of its 10-person only group rule. The package here includes a night in the stunning Presidential Suit; wedding hair and makeup by celebrity hair stylist from Le Salon; use of the helipad for your ceremony; security detail; use of the Sky Lounge for glam pre-ceremony; and access to all public areas for a pre-and-post-wedding photo shoot.

8555 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

VICEROY L’ERMITAGE

Photo Credit: Viceroy L’Ermitage

Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills is a luxurious retreat in the midst of Beverly Hills that feels somehow removed from the hustle and bustle of the city thanks to its location on a tree-lined residential street (yet, it’s less than a mile from of Rodeo Drive). Come for the brilliant French restaurant Avec Nous, the totally private rooftop pool and the massive range of wellness services, from juice cleanses to hyperbaric oxygen therapy and IV treatments to private duty nursing. This, as we’re sure we don’t need to tell you (but will anyway) is of the utmost importance in this Covid era.

WHAT’S NEW

Photo Credit: Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

Like many of the high-end hotels in L.A., the Viceroy L’Ermitage is offering a work from hotel program. Here, that includes suite accommodations with a private balcony; high-speed WiFi; 8:00 AM check-in (a necessity); $25 daily food and beverage daily credit; desk supplies and a printer; and Amazon Alexa voice assistants powered by Volara, among other amenities. It’s glamorous Avec Nous restaurant has also pivoted; private dining is now available outdoors.

9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES

RITZ-CARLTON LOS ANGELES

Photo Credit: Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles

Pre-Covid, downtown was thriving… and it will become a hub, no doubt, again. Its anchor: the upscale Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles, a sophisticated haven with some of the best dining (courtesy of Wolfgang Puck at his swanky WP24 and Nest at WP24) and best spa treatments in the City of Angels. The hotel underwent a full redesign last year, focusing on its lobby, all 123 guest rooms and suites, corridors, and its marvelous Club Lounge (a beautiful place to watch the city go by in style). The redesign, executed by Rottet Studio, celebrates the renaissance of downtown Los Angeles while paying homage its past with Art Deco styling. Hand-painted, gilded wallpaper from de Gournay showcases a whimsical woodsy scene originally created by artist Armand-Albert Rateau for fashion designer Jeanne Lanvin’s 1920’s Parisian home, while glossy ceiling panels set off striking chandeliers custom-designed with woven rods of warm metal, bringing to mind angular and ornate bird nests. In the rooms and suites, guests will discover an updated, muted color palette of champagne, bronze and gray; new wall coverings; subdued lattice print carpeting; warm metal fixtures; and sleek furnishings with architectural impact. Back-lit, etched mirror headboards emulating artwork from French glassmaker Lalique serve as the rooms’ focal points. The concept here is ‘finding sanctuary,’ which is more important now than ever.

WHAT’S NEW

Photo Credit: Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles

Puck’s WP24 restaurant will remain closed through end of the year and potentially into the spring, so anyone seeking a reservation at his beautifully decorated downtown spot should check in for updates early next year.

900 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015

MALIBU

NOBU RYOKAN

Photo Credit: Nobu Ryokan

Nobu Ryokan is irrefutably one of the most Zen places to stay in L.A. The property, which is co-owned by master chef Nobu Matsuhisa, as well as Oracle founder Larry Ellison, two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and film producer Meir Teper, is modeled after a traditional ryokan, or a Japanese inn, but with a cool, purely SoCal feel, with minimalist materials of teak, bronze and limestone throughout to create the feeling of Omotenashi, the Japanese art of hospitality. The Japanese serenity is strong here. You’ll find tatami mats, shoji screens, hand-crafted teak soaking tubs beneath skylights and even a room with its own Zen garden. It’s hard not to love a spot where you can wake up to the sound of the crashing ocean waves and spot dolphins frolicking from your patio, where you can order room service from Nobu (which, conveniently, is just steps away).

WHAT’S NEW

Photo Credit: Nobu Ryokan

In addition to trendy new in-room safety kits, Nobu Ryokan is offering up its Taste of Nobu package, which gives priority reservations at Nobu Malibu next door; a romansu (Japanese for romance) getaway package designed to offer guests an intimate experience (which includes a literal workout, in addition to a metaphorical one); and a two, four, or six-day wellness escape courtesy of Malibu Fit Concierge.

22752 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265

PASADENA

LANGHAM HUNTINGTON, PASADENA Photo Credit: Langham Pasadena

The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, is one of those hotels that we escape to when the going gets tough — which means, quite literally, we’d like to live there now. The property, which is now well over 100 years old, is located on 23 perfectly manicured acres at the base of the picturesque San Gabriel Mountains, just minutes from downtown Los Angeles. Its 380 guest rooms, suites, cottages and grand ballrooms recall an era past, while the grounds — which include Japanese gardens — are a wonderful place to zone and Zen out. We could never reference this glorious property without noting its unparalleled Chuan Spa, which focuses on treatments utilizing Chinese medicine, as well as brands like the excellent Kerstin Florian and HydraFacial, or its plethora of high-end restaurants: standouts include some of the best Wagyu you’ll have outside of Japan at its The Royce | Wood-Fired Steakhouse, abundance of whiskies at the Tap Room, or its signature afternoon tea with Wedgwood. We highly recommend booking the Langham Club Lounge as well. With its mountain views, quiet elegance and complimentary privileges (including a never-ending supply of homemade cookies), it’s a necessity.

WHAT’S NEW

Photo Credit: Langham Huntington Pasadena

While Hollywood is still virtually at a standstill and movie theaters are closing their doors with rapid fire intensity, the Langham wants to offer film lovers a little bit of happiness… and hopes. Its 100 Years of Film History package. The tour covers major movies and television shows that have been featured over the past century! Some of the more recent films that the tour covers include Netflix’s Hollywood, Bombshell, Westworl d, Get Shorty, etc. The tour truly does cover a century of productions from Parent Trap, Flags of our Fathers, Murder She Wrote, Saving Mr. Banks, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace and more. The package includes overnight accommodations in the room category of your choice and a 90-minute private walking film tour for two led by Jared Cowan, a My Valley Pass journalist and photographer who has also written extensively on the subject of filming locations for various publications.

1401 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106

SANTA MONICA

CASA DEL MAR

Photo Credit: Casa Del Mar

The newly renovated and totally magnificent Hotel Casa del Mar is one the most best-kept secrets in Los Angeles. How, we’re not quite sure, as this grand hotel has existed since the 1920’s, when it was once an exclusive seaside beach club. The ocean views are breathtaking, whether you’re relaxing in your brilliant, white and blue bedroom (one of 129 rooms and 16 suites, including a two-story Penthouse Suites and the Pacific View Suite), or gazing out one of the floor-to-ceiling windows at its Terrazza Lounge. The hotel is a juxtaposition of beachy glam and classic Italian Renaissance decor, and it WORKS. This is approachable luxury at its finest. We’d happily self-isolate here all year long.

WHAT’S NEW

Photo Credit: Casa Del Mar

The hotel’s lively lobby bar and restaurant, Terrazza, has been transformed into an outdoor dining space on the boardwalk. Instantly, you’re chilling out in an Italian piazza, albeit one with an Italian-meets-California cool (that’s also conveyed in a refreshed outdoor patio menu).

1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA 90405

SHUTTERS ON THE BEACH

Photo Credit: Shutters on the Beach

Shutters on the Beach is famous as being the go-to spot by the beach for locals and travelers alike. Its location — on Santa Monica Beach, walking distance to the historic Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica Place, and Venice Beach — certainly helps, but Shutters has a charm that’s all its own. It’s 198 guestrooms and 12 suites are elegant and quietly luxurious, with hardwood floors, handcrafted beds, outdoor balconies, and whirlpool bathtubs, and it’s dining options are plentiful — there’s the coastal California meets Mediterranean 1 Pico Restaurant, Coast Beach Café and Bar, The Living Room – open all day for coffee, drinks, and small plates with both indoor and outdoor seating and fireplaces and the Seasonal Beach Side Bar — which certainly helps for those who don’t feel comfortable leaving the hotel at this time. Oh, and did we mention its house car is a Tesla S?

WHAT’S NEW

Photo Credit: Shutters on the Beach

This haute hotel recently implemented a new outdoor pop-up dining concept, The Courtyard at 1 Pico. The new al fresco space — as reimagined by Chef David Almany and Corporate Food and Beverage Director Franck Savoy (son of three star Michelin Chef Guy Savoy) — is anchored by a tree whimsically lit with lanterns, while small table settings are tucked into garden-inspired alcoves that offer romance, exclusivity and comfort.

1 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405

WEST HOLLYWOOD

1HOTEL WEST HOLLYWOOD

Photo Credit: 1Hotel West Hollywood

1Hotel West Hollywood is one of the most buzzed about new properties to come to California in many years. The Sunset Strip property features 286 rooms, the eatery 1 Kitchen by Chris Crary (of Top Chef fame) and Juniper Tree lounge, as well as rooftop bar Harriet’s in partnership with h.wood group. We love the wellness offerings on hand, including The Field House, a partnership with NYC-based Performix House, and FaceGym, a facial workout designed to tighten and tone the facial muscles. Drawing inspiration from the land, sea and abundant sunshine of Southern California, this LEED certified silver hotel’s eco-conscious design features floor-to-ceiling windows, native greenery, earthy color palettes, reclaimed materials and more – all signatures of 1 Hotels’ commitment to environmentally responsible hospitality. It’s Energy Star score of 95 makes it one the most energy-efficient properties in Los Angeles.

WHAT’S NEW

Photo Credit: 1Hotel West Hollywood

1 Hotel West Hollywood is taking Covid seriously. In addition to all government mandated safety protocols, the hotel (as well as its other SH Hotel & Resorts locations) have installed a Thermal Temperature Scan that everyone must pass through. If a temperature of over 100.4°F registers, the guest will be discreetly escorted to a private area with the Director of Environmental Health and Safety for an additional temperature check. If confirmed over 100.4°F, hotel and non-hotel guests will be required to leave the property. Additionally, guest rooms have been upgraded with HVAC system, hospital-grade MERV13 filters, which help to filter out any particulates that may interfere with allergens; Dyson has provided additional in-room air filtration systems with HEPA filters, available upon request. But there’s more: Drink and food offerings from 1 Kitchen by Chef Chris Crary are now served outdoors on Harriet’s Rooftop; its pool deck will be open for limited hours and to registered hotel guests only on a first-come, first-serve basis with limited seating capacity; and its spa, FaceGym, is closed until further notice.

8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

KIMPTON LA PEER HOTEL

Photo Credit: Kimpton La Peer

Kimpton La Peer is youthful, edgy, and community-driven, which makes this five-star hotel a hub for young and affluent Angelenos, Covid or no Covid. The 105-room, design-forward hotel truly embodies the neighborhood’s emphasis on design, art, and style with its urban retreat feel, a secluded pool accented by thoughtful landscaping and custom-made lanterns, a 4,000-square-foot private rooftop event terrace and handcrafted art pieces. A modern aesthetic is found throughout in the hotel’s concrete and leather walls, white oak wood flooring, plaster walls, liquid surfaces, and bronze columns. Guests will also discover bespoke designs in the curved brass ceiling details, a leather cocoon wall, and six-foot round light sconces that emit an ambient glow in the lobby lounge. There are hand-selected paintings, photography, and poetry from designer Gulla Jónsdóttir’s colleagues and friends, and the first collaboration between internationally renowned graffiti artist Retna with artist Guerin Swing, a too-cool-for-school installation for the hotel’s backyard courtyard. La Peer’s ground floor is also home to Jónsdóttir’s studio gallery, Atelier Gulla Jónsdóttir, where guests can even buy some of the artwork and furniture found throughout the hotel.

WHAT’S NEW

Photo Credit: Kimpton La Peer

La Peer has always been a gathering place because of its vibe and location, and it continues to be, even now. In a bid to serve its community better, the property has opened its doors to more than 10 local businesses in the form of a “Pop-Up Bazaar.” Businesses including restaurants, artists, fitness instructors, stretch and massage therapists, and hairstylists, a well as notable companies like Olivetta and Dogpound, have taken refuge here and in doing so, the hotel has created an immersive environment. Other new implementations include the “Business from the Balcony” package, another work-from-hotel offering that one-ups competitors in that it has its own “Learning Wing” of the hotel, which delivers a space for children and tutors to study safely enjoy custom meals and even carved out time for recess with our fitness partners. And last but not least, LA’s hottest new restaurant, Olivetta, has taken shelter here at La Peer’s poolside patio and rooftop lounge. “Guest Chef” Michael Fiorelli is showcasing his signature pastas, pizzas and seafood alongside the restaurant’s own Viale dei Romani, courtesy of master chef Casey Lane, who is serving up his own Italian fare at the property’s Courtyard Terrace.

627 N La Peer Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069