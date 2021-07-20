Jay Cutler + Pat LaFrieda
British luxury fashion house Burberry is officially taking over in Miami. To celebrate the launch of its latest TB Summer Monogram collection, Burberry found a home in South Beach: David Grutman of Groot Hospitality and Pharrell Williams’ hotel, The Goodtime Hotel—and the synergies could not be more aligned. Not to mention, just last week, Grutman attended the Euro Cup alongside David Beckham dressed in a signature Burberry suit. Since its opening in spring, The Goodtime Hotel has become a South Beach staple, attracting locals and celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham to fill the 30,000 square foot pool club. 

The transformative takeover captures the optimism of a new season and the spirit of summer. A famed spot in South Beach, The Goodtime Hotel’s The Pool at Strawberry Moon is immersed in Burberry’s bold interlocking TB initials, refreshed for this season with new colorways, including cobalt blue, deep royal blue, and mid grey, making the space a must-see destination. An ode to the house’s founder, Thomas Burberry, the TB Monogram envelops cabanas, canopies, day beds, lounge seating, and parasols throughout the outdoor poolside space, creating a vibrant visual experience, reflecting the free-spirited energy that defines both the collection and city of Miami. 

Guests will also be able to enjoy treats from a special TB Summer Monogram-wrapped popsicle cart, open during select daytime hours. 

The Goodtime Hotel takeover is just the first of Burberry’s TB Summer Monogram takeover, as it is planned to appear throughout this summer in unexpected destinations around the world in a continued celebration and discovery of the outdoors. The new TB Summer Monogram collection is available to purchase online and in selected Burberry stores globally.

