‘Hot PriestThe Main Attraction At The 25th Critics’ Choice Awards As ‘Fleabag’ Scores 3 Wins

Celebrities, Haute Secrets, News

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

    Anne Hathaway and Andrew Scott

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

“Fleabag” has been cleaning up during awards season. After winning big during the Emmys and Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) also feted the Amazon Studios series during its 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards last night. And while creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been taking home a slew of awards, Andrew Scott, the series’ buzz-worthy ‘Hot Priest,’ was recognized as well during the ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The Best Supporting Actor in a comedy series winner even scored a seat next to Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway at the ceremony. All in all, the series took home three awards, the most for the television category: One for Scott, one for Waller-Bridge and one for Best Comedy Series.

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Renee Zellweger

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

At the event, which was hosted by Taye Diggs and aired on The CW network, “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” took home four awards, the most of the night, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt, Best Original Screenplay for Quentin Tarantino, and Best Production Design for Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh. “1917” followed closely behind, winning three categories.

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Best Actor and Best Actress awards were bestowed upon Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker” and Renée Zellweger for “Judy,” respectively, while Best Supporting Actress went to Laura Dern for “Marriage Story.” The Best Director race resulted in a tie between Sam Mendes for “1917” and Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite.”

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Among the television categories, Alex Borstein was a repeat winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” as was Best Actor in a Comedy Series winner Bill Hader for “Barry.” “Succession” took home two awards including Best Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Jeremy Strong. “Watchmen” was also awarded two trophies, for Best Actress in a Drama Series for Regina King and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Jean Smart. Billy Crudup was awarded Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in “The Morning Show.”

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Al Pacino

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Keegan-Michael Key was on hand to deliver a special tribute to Eddie Murphy, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Murphy was feted for his extraordinary career, including most recently his brilliant performance in Best Comedy winner “Dolemite Is My Name.” As previously announced, Kristen Bell received the #SeeHer Award for portraying strong female characters whilepromoting women on screen and off, and the award was presented by her co-star from “The Good Place” Ted Danson.

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Lupita Nyong’o

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Critics’ Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most-accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. The event was sponsored by FIJI water.

WINNERS OF THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Milo Ventimiglia

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

FILM

BEST PICTURE
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)

BEST ACTOR
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker (Warner Bros.)

BEST ACTRESS
Renée Zellweger – Judy (Roadside)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern – Marriage Story (Netflix)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Irishman (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR (TIE)
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite (Neon)
Sam Mendes – 1917 (Universal)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig – Little Women (Sony)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Deakins – 1917 (Universal)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)

BEST EDITING
Lee Smith – 1917 (Universal)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Bombshell (Lionsgate)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame (Disney)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Toy Story 4 (Disney)

BEST ACTION MOVIE
Avengers: Endgame (Disney)

BEST COMEDY
Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
Us (Universal)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Parasite (Neon)

BEST SONG (TIE)
Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose (Neon)
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman (Paramount)

BEST SCORE
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker (Warner Bros.)

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SERIES
Fleabag (Amazon)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

BEST LIMITED SERIES
When They See Us (Netflix)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

BEST TALK SHOW (TIE)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)

