How Model Brandy Gordon Ups Your Fitness Game On The ‘Gram

Photo Credit: Brandy GordonAs social media has become ubiquitous in everyday life, models have to expand their talents now more than ever beyond gorgeous photos to help maintain their followers’ interest. Luckily for 23-year-old stunner Brandy Gordon, the Michigan native’s beautiful looks paired with her amazing workout routines have enticed a loyal following of more than 415,000 people to her ever-growing Instagram account, with no signs of it slowing down.

Originally starting in the modeling industry at age 14, Gordon quickly grew her career to have international representation in Miami, Los Angeles, and Germany. Working as a model for almost a decade has required Gordon to maintain a svelte physique to book jobs, and sparked a life-long passion within her for fitness and wellness. Now, the beauty aims to share all her workout expertise with her hundreds of thousands of followers, creating an easy-to-follow and effective workout regimen called “Brandy Theory.”

“I think a lot of people don’t even know what workouts they should do,” said the model. “I want to make wellness way more attainable, and easier for people to accomplish.”

Always looking to push her creative boundaries, Gordon expanded Brandy Theory beyond Instagram and into a Youtube channel, which likewise lets her flex her artistic muscles through editing every video herself. Becoming a Youtuber was always on Gordon’s bucket list, and the stunner is committed to continuing to share her comprehensive exercise content on the platform.

Gordon just recently made the move from New York City to Los Angeles, believing the more laid-back west coast lifestyle may be better suited to her own sunny disposition. In the future, the model hopes to one day design her own line of athleisure wear, while continuing to grow her social media platforms and keep modeling.

To get in on Gordon’s incredible model method workouts, follow the beauty on Instagram, Youtube, and check out her fitness blog for more.

Written In Partnership With Thomas Herd