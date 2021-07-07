Photo Credit: The Dorchester Collection

A taste of SoCal is coming to London this summer with the opening of beloved Beverly Hills Hotel institution Polo Lounge at The Dorchester Rooftop. The Polo Lounge has been the favorite spot for generations of stars and Hollywood deal-makers for decades and remains a power lunch spot for entertainment industry movers and shakers to this day. Its Big Smoke opening marks the eatery’s first-ever pop-up.

Photo Credit: The Dorchester Collection

With views across Hyde Park and East London, The Dorchester Rooftop will be transformed to the Polo Lounge with its iconic décor including pink and white candy-stripes and pink bougainvillea flowers, with the iconic Polo Lounge sign ready for that Instagramable moment. Throughout July and August, the al fresco restaurant and lounge will be open daily for lunch and dinner for guests to sample the restaurant’s classic dishes including its famous McCarthy Salad, a chopped salad named in honor of polo player Neil McCarthy, who used to frequent The Beverly Hills Hotel in the 1960’s.Guests can also sample Polo Lounge classic cocktails including the Prickly Paloma, a cocktail of tequila, prickly pear grapefruit, lime and pink salt.

Photo Credit: The Dorchester Collection

The Beverly Hills Hotel’s iconic banana leaf wallpaper will line the entrance of the rooftop, allowing guests to step into L.A. from the moment they enter via the private lift to the 9th floor. Meanwhile on The Dorchester’s famous forecourt, guests visiting the hotel will feel like movie stars as they pull up to a red carpet ready for a VIP arrival. Perched on the forecourt, the California theme continues at The Dorchester Terrace & Garden with canopy seating, a menu inspired by the West Coast with vibrant cocktails to match, and an ice cream stand to keep guests cool in the summer sunshine. There will also be live music in the evenings courtesy of live bands and DJs in partnership with Yamaha Music London & Molto Music Group.

Photo Credit: The Dorchester Collection

The Dorchester Rooftop launched in April 2021 to honor The Dorchester’s 90th anniversary, with the Polo Lounge following a series of guest chefs with more to be announced later in the year. The Polo Lounge at The Dorchester Rooftop will launch on Thursday July 1, 2021, and will run through until end of August, open daily from 12pm to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and 12pm to 10:30pm on Sunday.

Credit: The Dorchester Collection