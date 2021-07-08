Hublot Loves Summer
Haute Scene
Hublot Kicked Off Their Summer Series In The Hamptons Celebrating Haute Living’s Cover Star Jean-Georges
Ozuna
Celebrities
With 4 Guinness World Records To His Name, Ozuna Is Ready To Take On A New Challenge: Acting
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Launch of RBJ Capital Management at Marion Miami
Christie Brinkley
Cover Story
Life Is Beautiful For Christie Brinkley
Mario Carbone
Cover Story
Mario Carbone Is Expanding His Culinary Empire One City At A Time

The Ultimate Pairing: Macallan, With A Bentley Back

Haute Auto, Haute Wine + Spirits, News

MacallanPhoto Credit: Macallan

Could you picture a more perfect pairing than single malt Scotch whisky The Macallan and luxury British automotive manufacturer Bentley Motors? We’re finding it hard, too. The two luxury brands announced their partnership this week, and in doing so, plan on bringing together cool, immersive experiences and inspirational products.

Photo Credit: Macallan

The global brand partnership was unveiled yesterday at The Macallan Estate in Speyside, Scotland, alongside the launch of a new Hybrid Bentley – the next step in Bentley’s journey to become the world’s leading sustainable luxury mobility company as part of its Beyond100 strategy.

MacallanPhoto Credit: Macallan

The partnership will initially focus on a number of core areas, including the brands’ shared journey to carbon neutrality, innovative research into the sourcing of sustainable materials, and teamwork on finding and sharing sustainable, local suppliers. By 2030, the whisky brand is looking to achieve carbon neutrality on The Macallan Estate, promote responsible sourcing and cultivate a global community of artisans, as well as committing to having a fully electric passenger vehicle fleet on the Estate by 2025. Following the partnership announcement with Bentley Motors, the brand will take delivery of two hybrid Bentleys this year. And for its part, Bentley is now undergoing the biggest transformation in its 102-year history with the introduction of its ambitious Bentley 100 sustainability strategy.

MacallanPhoto Credit: Macallan

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Giacomo Gianniotti
Celebrities
July 9, 2021
Giacomo Gianniotti Divulges His Most Embarrassing Moment On “Grey’s Anatomy”
By Laura Schreffler
LISTEN
Art
July 8, 2021
LISTEN’s Takeover Of The Underground Art Scene
By Alana Garcia
Dior Couture Show
Fashion
July 8, 2021
Dior Returns To The Runway: Inside The Fall 2021 Haute Couture Show
By Adrienne Faurote
Louis Vuitton Footwear Launch Charli D’Amelio And Emma Chamberlain
Celebrities
July 8, 2021
Introducing Louis Vuitton’s Latest Footwear Launch Featuring Stars Charli D’Amelio And Emma Chamberlain
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami