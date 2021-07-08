Photo Credit: Macallan

Could you picture a more perfect pairing than single malt Scotch whisky The Macallan and luxury British automotive manufacturer Bentley Motors? We’re finding it hard, too. The two luxury brands announced their partnership this week, and in doing so, plan on bringing together cool, immersive experiences and inspirational products.

The global brand partnership was unveiled yesterday at The Macallan Estate in Speyside, Scotland, alongside the launch of a new Hybrid Bentley – the next step in Bentley’s journey to become the world’s leading sustainable luxury mobility company as part of its Beyond100 strategy.

The partnership will initially focus on a number of core areas, including the brands’ shared journey to carbon neutrality, innovative research into the sourcing of sustainable materials, and teamwork on finding and sharing sustainable, local suppliers. By 2030, the whisky brand is looking to achieve carbon neutrality on The Macallan Estate, promote responsible sourcing and cultivate a global community of artisans, as well as committing to having a fully electric passenger vehicle fleet on the Estate by 2025. Following the partnership announcement with Bentley Motors, the brand will take delivery of two hybrid Bentleys this year. And for its part, Bentley is now undergoing the biggest transformation in its 102-year history with the introduction of its ambitious Bentley 100 sustainability strategy.

