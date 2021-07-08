Hublot Loves Summer
Haute Scene
Hublot Kicked Off Their Summer Series In The Hamptons Celebrating Haute Living’s Cover Star Jean-Georges
Ozuna
Celebrities
With 4 Guinness World Records To His Name, Ozuna Is Ready To Take On A New Challenge: Acting
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Launch of RBJ Capital Management at Marion Miami
Christie Brinkley
Cover Story
Life Is Beautiful For Christie Brinkley
Mario Carbone
Cover Story
Mario Carbone Is Expanding His Culinary Empire One City At A Time

Dior Returns To The Runway: Inside The Fall 2021 Haute Couture Show

Fashion, Lifestyle, News

Dior Couture ShowPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dior

At Paris’ Musée Rodin, Dior made its memorable return to the in-person runway since its last showing in January 2020 with the haute couture fall 2021 collection debut. Maria Grazia Chiuri, the Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, unveiled the breathtaking collection with the intent to return to “being present,” and, indeed, she did. 

As guests excitedly arrived at the show, they were greeted with an elaborate backdrop created by artist Eva Jospin, who designed a series of life-size embroidered silk panels. The precious decor is the perfect backdrop for presenting the magnificent dresses with pleats, trains, and hand-woven chains, that are soon to grace the runway. 

Dior Couture Show
Dior Set Design by Artist Eva Jospin

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Through the shift of attention to tactile materiality in a virtual age, Chiuri showcased an assortment of stunning checks, tweeds, textures, innovative warp and weft constructions, and different dimensions in contrasting black and white. Chiuri also designed whimsical embroideries that are not just a decorative moment but also Chiuri’s interpretation of being reconnected to the senses of sight and touch. Textile artist and curator Clare Hunter’s book Threads of Life played a crucial role in this collection as it reveals the value of weaving and embroidery—two exquisite crafts the Chiuri and the House of Dior are known for in each collection. 

After an incredibly challenging year, a breath of new hope was instilled in all of us through Chiuri’s magical return with couture, setting the tone for the remainder of the fashion season to come. Ahead, keep scrolling for an inside look into the intricacy of the Dior collection and some of our favorite looks.

Dior Couture ShowPhoto Credit: © Sophie CarreDior Couture ShowPhoto Credit: © Sophie CarreDior Couture ShowPhoto Credit: © Sophie CarreDior Couture ShowPhoto Credit: © Sophie CarreDior Couture ShowPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dior Dior Couture ShowPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dior Dior Couture ShowPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dior Dior Couture ShowPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dior

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Giacomo Gianniotti
Celebrities
July 9, 2021
Giacomo Gianniotti Divulges His Most Embarrassing Moment On “Grey’s Anatomy”
By Laura Schreffler
Macallan
Haute Auto
July 8, 2021
The Ultimate Pairing: Macallan, With A Bentley Back
By Laura Schreffler
LISTEN
Art
July 8, 2021
LISTEN’s Takeover Of The Underground Art Scene
By Alana Garcia
Louis Vuitton Footwear Launch Charli D’Amelio And Emma Chamberlain
Celebrities
July 8, 2021
Introducing Louis Vuitton’s Latest Footwear Launch Featuring Stars Charli D’Amelio And Emma Chamberlain
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami