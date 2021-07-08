Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

At Paris’ Musée Rodin, Dior made its memorable return to the in-person runway since its last showing in January 2020 with the haute couture fall 2021 collection debut. Maria Grazia Chiuri, the Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, unveiled the breathtaking collection with the intent to return to “being present,” and, indeed, she did.

As guests excitedly arrived at the show, they were greeted with an elaborate backdrop created by artist Eva Jospin, who designed a series of life-size embroidered silk panels. The precious decor is the perfect backdrop for presenting the magnificent dresses with pleats, trains, and hand-woven chains, that are soon to grace the runway.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Through the shift of attention to tactile materiality in a virtual age, Chiuri showcased an assortment of stunning checks, tweeds, textures, innovative warp and weft constructions, and different dimensions in contrasting black and white. Chiuri also designed whimsical embroideries that are not just a decorative moment but also Chiuri’s interpretation of being reconnected to the senses of sight and touch. Textile artist and curator Clare Hunter’s book Threads of Life played a crucial role in this collection as it reveals the value of weaving and embroidery—two exquisite crafts the Chiuri and the House of Dior are known for in each collection.

After an incredibly challenging year, a breath of new hope was instilled in all of us through Chiuri’s magical return with couture, setting the tone for the remainder of the fashion season to come. Ahead, keep scrolling for an inside look into the intricacy of the Dior collection and some of our favorite looks.

Photo Credit: © Sophie Carre Photo Credit: © Sophie Carre Photo Credit: © Sophie Carre Photo Credit: © Sophie Carre Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior