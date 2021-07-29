Photo Credit: Sofia Barroso FIID Agency

The opening of KAORI Miami marks another extraordinary culinary addition to Miami this year. This announcement comes on the heels of other notable restaurants making Miami home, like Carbone Miami and COTE, ultimately deeming Miami a burgeoning culinary city.

The 4,500 square-foot two-story Mediterranean-Asian restaurant takes residence inside the SLS Lux Brickell, in the heart of the neighborhood, offering a new culinary concept. Helmed at the culinary hands of renowned Chef Fabrizio Garofolin, the all-expansive dining destination serves as Umai Group’s first food and hospitality venture, bringing unparalleled indulgence and entertainment to the neighborhood. Upon stepping foot into the restaurant, you instantly notice that every detail is intricately curated to create a singular guest experience.

“We are beyond excited to finally be able to share this truly exceptional experience we’ve created at KAORI Miami with all our guests,” says Diego Pagola, Creative Director of Umai Group & KAORI Miami. “Intention has been a very important factor in our conception of the brand, in creating an environment where our guests can feel welcome and at home. Every pillar put into this project lends to KAORI’s harmonic journey through the senses, led through gastronomy, music, and design.” The space creates a dining destination like no other from the welcoming interior and impeccable food and beverage programming to the synergetic entertainment component.

The space was designed by Esteban Bressan’s critically-acclaimed Miami-based design firm Spazio/Bressan in collaboration with Interior Image Group (IIG), fulfilling the vision to create a unique KAORI experience. Bressan’s concept for the design fuses both Mediterranean and Asian-influenced design elements with nature and minimalist aesthetic to emulate the connection between the location’s urban setting and nature.

“The best interiors evoke a mood. They’re an extension of our lifestyle. They entertain, provide solace, bring us closer together, and welcome us home,” says Esteban Bressan, Founder of Miami-based design firm Spazio/Bressan.

While the space is indeed a beautifully designed dining destination, Chef Fabrizio Garofolin serves as the pulse of the restaurant, creating a beautiful balance between modern and time-honored techniques while combining the two worlds of Mediterranean and Asian cuisine. “Food is the purest reflection of the soul of a chef. It’s the way we show our passion for innovation and creativity in our menu,” says Chef Fabrizio Garofolin, Executive Chef of KAORI Miami. A sophisticated menu that highlights Chef’s farm-to-table practices, the KAORI menu offers signature dishes that embody an eclectic culinary journey like authentic cuts of A5 Japanese Miyazaki Kobe Strip Loin with Shiso Chimichurri, Furikake Chicharron with Yuzu Mojo, Yellow Fin Tuna with Charred Avocado and Miso Sweet Potato Puree, home-made Short Rib Dumplings with Manchego Foam, and Kabayaki Glazed Seabass.

To complement the culinary menu, guests can also expect cocktails that were created with a minimalist, flavor-focused approach with a notable emphasis on the presentation by lead Bar Manager James Mcleenes.

KAORI Miami is located at 871 South Miami Ave. South Miami, FL 33130. For more information, visit the KAORI website here, and follow on Instagram @KaoriMiami.