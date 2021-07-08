Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

This week, Louis Vuitton unveiled the new LV SQUAD sneaker and LV SUNSET mule with a campaign featuring internet sensations Charli D’Amelio and Emma Chamberlain. Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, sets the tone for the Pre-Fall 2021 collection by designing shoes that are destined to become the new must-haves in the Vuitton shoe collection. Designed with a contemporary, easy-to-wear style, the shoes embody the effortlessly cool yet incredibly chic vibe of both D’Amelio and Chamberlain.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

It’s an exciting time for the luxury Maison, as this is the first time the two social media stars collaborated. If you aren’t familiar, D’Amelio is a digital superstar, crowned “the reigning queen of TikTok” by The New York Times. She is the first and only creator on the platform with over 100 million followers and was named one of YouTube’s Top 10 Breakout Creators of 2020. Chamberlain is also an internet phenomenon, YouTube star, award-winning podcast host, global brand ambassador, and CEO with a combined social media following of more than 35 million. Shot through a sun-kissed, laid-back Los Angeles lens, the campaign showcases the latest shoe drops: LV SQUAD sneaker and LV SUNSET mule. Keep scrolling for a closer look at the shoes that will soon be taking over your social media feeds.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The LV SQUAD comes in a black high-top and a black, pink, or white low-top version, its contrasting signature printed on cotton canvas. The third design in white canvas and leather features a colorful rubber tag—Louis Vuitton’s new signature—to complement the vibrant colors of the blue, green, or pink laces.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

In a similar style to the collection’s bold colors, The LV SUNSET mule is available in violet, green, blue, black, and white. Designed in smooth calfskin with an anatomical footbed, the LV SUNSET sports an oversized and ultra-comfortable padded Velcro strap.

The LV SQUAD and LV SUNSET are available in all Louis Vuitton stores worldwide.