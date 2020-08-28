Dwyane Wade x Wade Cellars
Live Like Marilyn Monroe With A $10K Stay At The Beverly Hills Hotel

Travel

Beverly Hills Hotel
Marilyn Monroe

Photo Credit: Beverly Hills Hotel

If you live for quotes like “Give a girl the right pair of shoes and she’ll conquer the world” and “Fear is stupid. So are regrets” and if Marilyn Monroe is your spirit animal/hero, a haute new experience at The Beverly Hills Hotel is totally for you.

Beverly Hills Hotel
Marilyn’s bench

Photo Credit: Beverly Hills Hotel

The new Live Like Marilyn package — which celebrates Monroe, one of its most beloved and long-time guests —is inspired by her long history with the hotel, which includes living on and off in her favorite bungalows 1 and 7, staying in bungalow 20 and 21 with Yves Montand when filming “Let’s Make Love” over at Fox Studios, and dining at Table 6 in the Polo Lounge.

Beverly Hills HotelPhoto Credit: Beverly Hills Hotel

The Pink Palace has upped the ante, allowing guests to not only stay where Marilyn stayed, but to follow in her footsteps by experiencing a few of her favorite things.

Beverly Hills Hotel
Marilyn’s bedroom

Photo Credit: Beverly Hills Hotel

Our recommendation: If you’re going to really live like Marilyn, go big. Book her favorite bungalow – Bungalow 1A – with prices starting at $9,200 (and recreate the iconic photo shoot she took on a bench outside of said bungalow). With your stay secured, you’ll experience the following:

Beverly Hills HotelPhoto Credit: Beverly Hills Hotel

  • Dinner for two from Marilyn’s Menu, inspired by an interview that appeared in the 1952 issue of Pageant Magazine in which she revealed the following: ”My dinners at home are startlingly simple. Every night I stop at the market near my hotel and pick up a steak, lamb chops or liver, which I broil in the electric oven in my room. I usually eat four or five raw carrots with my meat and that is all.” She also admitted that she occasionally treated herself to an ice cream sundae. Items from Marilyn’s Menu include: Prawn Cocktail, Heirloom Carrot Salad, DiMaggio’s Spaghetti and Meatballs (in honor of her former husband, famous slugger Joe DiMaggio), Grilled New York Steak, and Marilyn’s Ice Cream Sundae (a delightful confection made with mint chip ice cream, malted milk foam, hot fudge and sour cherries).
  • The ‘Some Like it Hot’ bubble bath experience (Ceara pure Atlantic sea salt from the coast of Brazil, sweet orange and grapefruit oils, bath pillow, wood back brush and a bath mitt)
  • A gift of Marilyn’s favorite fragrance, CHANEL N°5
  • A welcome bottle of champagne (Dom Pérignon for bookings in Bungalow 1A only)
Beverly Hills Hotel
Marilyn Sundae from the Marilyn Menu

Photo Credit: Beverly Hills Hotel

The Beverly Hills Hotel is located at 9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

