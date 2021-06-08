Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

As one of the world’s leading luxury fashion brands, Gucci continues to evolve and expand this year with an ongoing commitment to redefining luxury by celebrating creativity, innovation, and Italian craftsmanship at the core of its values. The fashion Maison is dedicated to designing boutiques that improve brand identity and showcase more products for their customers, resulting in a heightened shopping experience. This May, Gucci solidified its presence across South Florida by debuting its latest store in Palm Beach Gardens as its third stand-alone location in Palm Beach County and relocating to its original home within the iconic Bal Harbour Shops. And, it doesn’t stop there. To close the month, Gucci returned to The Hamptons in a permanent capacity with its new store in East Hampton on May 28th.

From South Florida to The Hamptons, Gucci has seamlessly integrated the brand’s DNA into each boutique, allowing customers to escape into Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s world—no matter where they are. Keep scrolling for an inside look at Gucci’s new openings and offerings, and if you happen to be in South Florida or East Hampton, be sure to plan a visit.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

After several years of temporary spaces in key Hamptons locations, like Montauk’s Melet Mercantile and East Hampton’s Moby’s Market, Gucci has found a home in East Hampton, making it the brand’s only location in the East End. The two-floor boutique spans over 2,000 square feet and features a vast collection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, jewelry, watches, eyewear, childrenswear, Gucci Beauty, and Gucci Décor.

Designed with a contemporary eclecticism that embodies the Maison’s collections, the store fuses traditional and modern with an industrial and romantic aesthetic, which complements the East Hampton landscape. Acqua-colored moiré walls and velvet armchairs are accented by polished nickel, aged brass fixtures, and hand-stained natural wood flooring. Gucci Décor paneled screens and wicker accents, situated among brightly colored fixtures, can be found throughout the store, creating a space that is personal to Gucci.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

The boutique will offer an exclusive capsule collection of Hamptons-inspired bags and small leather goods to celebrate the opening, only available at the East Hampton location.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

The iconic Italian Maison has officially relocated to the luxurious Bal Harbour Shops with a boutique spanning over 6,000 square feet housing a wide collection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, accessories, silks, jewelry, watches, fragrance, eyewear, Décor, and Beauty. The warm welcome back to Bal Harbour Shops marks the first phase of Gucci’s multi-faceted renovation project, which plans to expand to an additional second floor of selling space, offering the full breadth of the collections to the South Florida market.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Nestled within The Gardens Mall, the Palm Beach Gardens boutique is an intimate space. Spanning over 3,000 square feet, the interior design juxtaposes mechanical displays with the softness of the boutique’s rich fabrics and round ottomans with rectangular tables to create an understated drama that is both discrete and inviting. The Palm Gardens boutique will offer the brand’s extensive collection of men’s and women’s shoes, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, accessories, silks, jewelry, and eyewear.