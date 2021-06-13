ISW Holdings Signs A Joint Venture Agreement With The Official Distributor Of The Best-Selling Cryptocurrency Mining Equipment

Photo Credit: ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, today, a global brand management holding company, announced a new enterprise with Bit5ive LLC, the world’s leading provider of cryptocurrency mining and innovative turnkey mining solutions. Bit5ive is the official distributor of Bitmain, the industry’s top computer chip manufacturer and Antminers distributor in more than 30 countries/regions in Latin America, Central America, and the Caribbean. Bit5ive is also the manufacturer and distributor of POD5 and Power Skid 2.5, the most efficient and successful infrastructure for cryptocurrency mining hardware. Bit5ive is quickly becoming one of the largest American companies in the industry. Regarding the growing interest in Bitcoin and blockchain technology. Robert Collazo, CEO of Bit5ive, said: “We have achieved significant growth in the past three years and achieved multiple milestones by continuously increasing our staff and improving our expertise.”

Keep up with the needs of the industry. The announced partnership brings Nevada-based ISW Holdings into the holding company’s future by adding intellectual property to its portfolio, including digital currency and crypto mining support services. Digital data service and mining center; home health and healthcare solutions; modern logistics and supply chain management platform; e-commerce platform dedicated to early health and well-being; also an early adult beverage brand. Alonzo Pierce, President, and Chairman of ISW Holdings said: “ISW Holdings provides its technology products and services to customers worldwide. The needs of business customers in the 21st century are unique. Our business areas are designed to meet the highest requirements and are the most competitive—one of the fields.”, more efficient and advanced than any other field in the market. We adjust our quotations according to strict requirements to effectively guide our customers to unparalleled success. In short, the ingenuity of ISW Holdings is our customer’s shield against the uncertainty of the ubiquitous Bitcoin technology market. According to Mordor Intelligence data, the market is valued at $293.6 million in 2019 and is expected to be in 2025. It will reach 477 million US dollars in the year. “We are very pleased to be able to expand our current portfolio and enter an industry that we believe is ready for strong technological and financial growth,” Pierce concluded. “This new joint venture agreement allows us to work with an experienced tea manufacturer at Bit5ive to update. To innovate the infrastructure needed to run profitable, efficient crypto mining projects, and to take advantage of the incredible growth projected for the crypto market.”

Written In Partnership With ISW Holdings