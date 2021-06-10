“Anything Is Possible With A Dollar And A Dream” Celebrating Paul Rousso’s Big Money Collection At Avant Gallery

Avant Gallery and Haute Living came together on Thursday, June 3rd to present renowned artist Paul Rousso’s latest exhibition at the gallery’s Aventura Mall location. This special collector’s meet-and-greet was the perfect opportunity for the artistically inclined to get the first glimpse of Rousso’s Big Money Collection while sipping on The Pale and La Scolca Black Label wines. The event opened with cocktails with Rousso, where attendees could mingle with the visual artist and innovator and then toured the art-fair-inspired gallery and celebrated the new exhibition.

The Big Money Collection, like many of Rousso’s works, reflects his fascination with paper. “Anything is possible with a dollar and a dream,” famously quoted by the artist, indicates how currency- its history and use, its rise and fall, and how it affects our lives- is a symbolic theme manifested in many of his artworks.

Rousso is known for constantly evolving as an artist, and his impact on the “flat depth” concept, which means rendering a flat object three-dimensional or compressing a three-dimensional object into two dimensions. His works span across countless methods including painting, printing, sculpting, welding, and chemistry. His work has been exhibited in galleries and private collections around the world.