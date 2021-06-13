Gianni Senesi, Relating Digital Marketing With Mass Psychology Insights On How To Stand Out From The Rest

Photo Credit: Mass Psychology

It takes a lot of work to be your boss by yourself. The only way to become different from the rest of the lot is to walk those lonely paths and burn some midnight oil. Serial entrepreneur Gianni Senesi has reached career heights that others only dream of in their forties or fifties. Known for his expertise in e-commerce, digital marketing, online PR, and sales schemes, he is a reliable and trustworthy online consultant.

Accepting Challenges

The way Gianni approaches perplexing situations is unique. When young Gianni encounters problems that other people avoid, they appear daring to him, as he usually emerges from them victorious. There is a wide variety of online stores and businesses that he has marketed, from small to large. A sales and marketing professional with a wide range of experience, Gianni has sold everything from small products to large appliances. It is why he also helps seasoned business people with their sales dilemmas, not just millennials. He has provided business owners with efficient and customized marketing and e-commerce strategies that have allowed them to earn handsome returns.

Surviving the Competition

In this era of intense competition and capitalism, you need a man like Gianni in your team. At times, being able to trust an individual in a particular situation is all that you wish. Gianni is a top choice to consult for your businesses’ online growth. Many of his clients have even handed him the reins of running and maintaining their online PR. They tell stories of success and progress like none other.

The Italian Role Model

Growing up in Italy, Gianni dreamt of being in the e-commerce business from a very young age. Early exposure to e-commerce, marketing, and online trading played a crucial role in his future success. A leader in the online and e-commerce industry, he is credited with introducing modern digital marketing to Italy. A number of the leading names in Europe’s trading community look to Gianni when seeking sound advice for their brands and businesses. By the time he began providing consultation to businesses, it was not too late for the world to benefit. Additionally, it created a lot of zeal among celebrities, influencers, and online brands to partner with him.

Big Collaborations

The story of success and glory does not end here. Gianni continued his legacy of excellence in online business consultancy and entrepreneurship besides digital marketing. He has worked for many multinational brands. He enjoys a good reputation in e-commerce, digital marketing, and other areas, all at the same time. All these traits make the title of a serial entrepreneur just perfect for him.

Being Above Par

His management skills have always been above par to maintain this success. He has always proved himself more organized and disciplined than his peers, making him a more viable option for affairs like marketing and business planning.

Keep Moving!

It’s all about “keep moving”! We should not limit ourselves to a particular field but keep seeking opportunities to excel. Glory comes in many forms; you should keep your doors open! The vast potential of new avenues always stayed in his mind and prompted him to explore them.

Not Getting Slowed by COVID

Today, you can witness Gianni delivering talks and training sessions to help young minds make a living from home. It has become even more imperative as COVID has become more widespread. With his guidance, a whole new generation of serial entrepreneurs, marketing experts, and e-commerce professionals is grooming. Gianni has made the youth aware of the potential of digital marketing, its scope, and its future.

Consult Seniors!

Gianni believes you should seek advice from those who have gone before you and should never be ashamed to do so. Gianni also used to consult his seniors in some matters in the early days of his career. He sees himself in the future in a less burdened and more relaxed position, or maybe in a whole new field, as he owes his success to uncertainty, which gives a person room to think creatively and explore new possibilities. He plays the role of a mentor to thousands of new entrepreneurs as he is well aware that guidance is the most crucial thing entrepreneurs require in the early stages of their careers.

Actions and Decisions

Achieving any result requires two steps: deciding whether to take any action or not and then acting upon the decision. Among these two steps, the first one is considerably more complicated and time-consuming. Most people will stay on this step for the rest of their lives, but not Gianni, who realized that his true strength was public dealing and soon realized that his area to excel in was digital marketing. On the other hand, people feel perplexed and confused when confronted with the opportunity of finding their dream career path. Most people will be even happy if you deprive them of this fundamental right since they will feel relieved. Gianni took control of his life and became the master of his fate. Whenever you consult anyone on any subject, you must tread a fine line. By crossing that line, you are not consulting them; you are merely taking their dictation. This barrier between consultation and dictation can only be broken by that person, himself, according to Gianni. Because of this, he was always very cautious.

Smart Work

The road to success seems long and arduous. Thus, to reach the top, one must be smart enough. Gianni is a big advocate of working smartly. His clients and students are mainly millennials since they are concerned about their futures. He advises the youth out there to be persistent and to work hard but smartly. There is a fine line between a legitimate endorsement and an awkward repetition when promoting any company or startup. Marketers often get this wrong. In this process, they irritate their audience and drive them away from them. Gianni pointed out and corrected this mistake as the first one.

Grabbing an Opportunity at the Right Time

Cashing in on a new opportunity is undoubtedly much more beneficial than paying attention later when it has become a trivial matter. Because of the freedom and interconnection that Facebook and Instagram offered, Gianni saw that they would soon surpass all the other platforms. Therefore, he realized that it is just a matter of time before big names and brands will begin to turn their attention to Instagram and Facebook and will require a marketing expert to work with them in this regard. Gianni started experimenting with Facebook’s strategies soon after it got launched. Then, he committed both time and effort to it since he saw its potential. As a result, he gained a greater understanding of current industry developments.

Seeing the Future

At that time, nobody could have imagined that these newly established platforms would have such huge advertising potential. A majority of people saw them, back in the 2010s, as just some entertainment, networking, and picture-sharing websites. As time progressed, however, it became clear that they were the most profitable platforms. Gianni also faced some hardships in the beginning but soon found his way to success. For this reason, now he is chosen as the core advertiser on social media by many of the big names, be it on YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram.

