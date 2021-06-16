Haute Time Wine of the Month with Wine Access: 2018 Continuum Sage Mountain Vineyard Napa Valley

Photo Credit: Wine Access

June’s Wine of the Month is a 2018 Continuum Sage Mountain Vineyard Napa Valley.

According to Wine Advocate, this red wine is “An absolute head turner… all that and then some.” Additionally, they mentioned that this wine shows “how incredibly special this singular Pritchard Hill site really is.”

This month’s selection is incredibly lauded by some of the biggest names in the industry. Wine Advocate rated it as a 98 out of 100. James Suckling gave it a full 100 points and had this to say about it: “Wonderful blackberry and blackcurrant aromas here with hints of mint and fresh sage. Some Cassis. Wrought iron, too. Full-bodied, tight and elegant with lovely tension. Beautiful. Ends fine and focused. Drinkable now but better after 2022.”

