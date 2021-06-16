Mario Carbone
Cover Story
Mario Carbone Is Expanding His Culinary Empire One City At A Time
Vitalie Taittinger
Haute Wine + Spirits
The Best Way To Sip Champagne: With Legacy, Heiress & President Vitalie Taittinger
Tyrese Gibson
Cover Story
“F9” Star Tyrese Gibson Is On The Move, Fast & Furiously
Dominique Crenn
Ambassador
How To Prepare The Ultimate Gourmet Summer Dinner, Courtesy Of Michelin 3-Star Chef Dominique Crenn
Haute Wine + Spirits
Decanted: Wine Tasting With Opus One

Haute Time Wine of the Month with Wine Access: 2018 Continuum Sage Mountain Vineyard Napa Valley

Haute Wine + Spirits

Photo Credit: Wine Access

June’s Wine of the Month is a 2018 Continuum Sage Mountain Vineyard Napa Valley.

According to Wine Advocate, this red wine is “An absolute head turner… all that and then some.” Additionally, they mentioned that this wine shows “how incredibly special this singular Pritchard Hill site really is.”

This month’s selection is incredibly lauded by some of the biggest names in the industry. Wine Advocate rated it as a 98 out of 100. James Suckling gave it a full 100 points and had this to say about it: “Wonderful blackberry and blackcurrant aromas here with hints of mint and fresh sage. Some Cassis. Wrought iron, too. Full-bodied, tight and elegant with lovely tension. Beautiful. Ends fine and focused. Drinkable now but better after 2022.”

Purchase the wine of the month HERE.

PREVIOUS POST
Christie Brinkley
Cover Story
June 16, 2021
Life Is Beautiful For Christie Brinkley
By Laura Schreffler
Dakota Fanning
Celebrities
June 15, 2021
Cocktail Of The Week: Dakota Fanning’s The Dakota Margarita At Casa Vega
By Laura Schreffler
Louis Vuitton
Fashion
June 14, 2021
Watch Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2022 Collection Show Live
By Adrienne Faurote
Art
June 14, 2021
Extraordinary Wine Spaces For Urban Living Courtesy Of CellArt
By Alyssa Coy

Los Angeles

New York

Miami