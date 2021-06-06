From Unknown To Unstoppable YouTuber Gregory Chase

Photo Credit: Gregory Chase

With over 10 million subscribers across his multiple YouTube channels, Gregory Chase has risen as one of the most successful young creators of his generation. At only 24 years old, he has made millions of dollars through this online video sharing and social media platform. He is one of the growing numbers of YouTubers who upload over one hundred hours of content per minute.

YouTube, which was founded by Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim, has opened opportunities for people to share their creative minds with the world. Through creators like Gregory Chase, YouTube has earned over $19.8 billion in profits in 2020 alone. Its partnership with major corporations has allowed YouTubers to make money through sponsorships and advertisements.

Gregory, like any content creator, started out small, using his passion for online games as his field. He started uploading videos of himself playing Call of Duty in 2009 when the word “YouTuber” was not yet a big deal. He then partnered with his neighbor Mat to film videos of them playing Minecraft, a sandbox video game. The collaboration saw a brief success, with one of their videos getting a million views.

Faced with the dilemma of what he wanted to do with his life, Gregory turned to YouTube for inspiration. He took a course in web designing and video programming in college, and he applied everything he learned to his content on YouTube. Just like any independent creator, he started small, but with his creativity, he gained more subscribers.

Gregory’s first set of videos focused on Minecraft, which earned him moderate success, as the game was very popular during those years. As he went on with creating more content, he decided to try other genres like creating top 10 countdowns of a specific topic. Despite his Minecraft channel already gaining 30,000 subscribers in just a year, Gregory created another channel, and it quickly grew in its subscribers count.

Gregory called the channel Top 5 Best, which is now verified by YouTube and has gained over 2 million subscribers in just one year. Currently, the channel has over 5.45 million subscribers and uploads videos on a daily basis. Top 5 Best covers a wide array of topics like technology, geography, horror subjects, and basically anything under the sun.

One of Gregory’s earliest YouTube channels, Reflowable, which is also his Instagram name, provides reaction videos and other types of content. His other channels include 100M Videos, 50M Videos, Grim, and Fact File, all of which are verified by YouTube. Gregory has a team of editors, writers, and voice talents, as he now focuses more on the quality assurance aspect of his channels’ uploads.

Despite producing similar content across his channels, Gregory and his team make sure that they upload the best videos possible. He enforces the same attitude to his team he used when he was just starting his career, and that’s investing ample time for your passion. For Gregory, being considered world-class in your craft means investing thousands of hours of hard work to become unstoppable.