Tracing Rom Raviv’s Journey From A Simple Teenager To A Six-figure Entrepreneur

Rom Raviv is a 20-year-old entrepreneur and podcast host based in the USA. Rom runs a six-figure white label podcast production agency called Podblade and manages a team of more than 12 people. His podcast has featured the biggest name in the business, as Grant Cardone, and is ranked among the top 50 business podcasts.

Finding the world of podcasting

Rom has always been fascinated with the world of business. He has been attending business conferences from a very young age. He jokes that most of the events would deny him entry as they were serving alcohol in the event, and he was not of a legal age to drink. Rom would have to request them for just an entry pass. In one such conference, he heard the speaker talking about podcasting and how it was the next big thing.

Rom was intrigued by it and decided to order a mic from Amazon on the spot. He decided to create a podcast wherein business moguls and gurus would talk about their journey and share their experiences through interviews.

As a beginner, Rom was unable to afford a podcast editor. A podcast editor generally charges hundreds of dollars for producing a single episode. So he learned the knick-knacks of editing and used to spend eight hours daily editing his podcast and creating clips for social media. Rom had to learn everything from scratch through google. It got hectic for him to the point he almost thought of quitting podcasting.

Thankfully, he did not quit podcasting. Today Rom’s podcast titled Spreading Success has featured world-class entrepreneurs such as Grant Cardone, David Meltzer, and more. His podcast is one of the top 50 business podcasts on apple podcasts.

From his misery, Rom got a fantastic business idea. A business idea to help fellow podcasters who are struggling to edit podcast episodes. Soon he founded his company Podblade. The company provides podcasting as well as White Label Podcast Editing services. It intends to help beginner podcasters who are short on budget and allow business owners to offer Podblade’s editing services to their own clients through their white-label portal system. To date, the company has helped more than 250 podcasters across the world.

Inspiration and Aspiration

Businessmen like Gary Vee inspire Rom to strive for more. He is a great admirer of the owner of Vayner’s group and has even met him in person. His videos motivated him to pursue business and develop a business mindset.

Rom lives by James Schramko saying, “Don’t bore people. Don’t worry too much about replicating someone else’s formula. Be original with the way you podcast.” This quote has been his source of inspiration throughout his career.

Rom wants to inspire fellow youngsters to follow their dreams. He also wants to help fellow podcast lovers convert their podcasting dream into reality through his company.

He aspires to make his company Podblade the biggest podcast editing company in the world. Through his Whitelabel model, he intends to impact hundreds of podcasters along the way. He also has plans to venture into the world of Youtube and e-commerce soon as he is passionate about both industries.