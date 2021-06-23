Photo Credit: Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel

In Beverly Hills, the film Pretty Woman is pretty much synonymous with the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel. It was, after all, another star in the 1990 film that made Julia Roberts a star. And in honor of its celebrated cinematic moment, the hotel — which celebrated the film’s 30th anniversary last year with the ultimate Pretty Woman experience (to the tune of $300,000, no less), has created a must-try cocktail: the aptly named “Feeling Pretty.”

This Pretty Woman-inspired libation looks beautiful and tastes even better. It’s a heady combination of Moet & Chandon rosé Champagne, Belvedere vodka, Combier Pêche De Vigne liqueur and Aquafaba, garnished with raspberries and a rose petal for that extra touch.

Pretty darn crafty, we’d say, given that this heady cocktail is pink (which recalls another of our favorite films… Pretty in Pink). The “Feeling Pretty” is available for $28 at the Beverly Wilshire’s TheBlvd Restaurant and Lounge, which features local California cuisine under airy lofty ceilings and a patio overlooking world-famous Rodeo Drive.

TheBlvd/The Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212; (310) 385-3901