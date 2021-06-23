A Flaming Hot “Hangover Hack” — Taste Tribe’s CBD Prairie Oyster

Photo Credit: TRIBE

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

For centuries, drinkers have been trying to create a quick & effective hangover cure. However, if you talk to most doctors, these “hair of the dog” recipes are pretty “harebrained.” Arguably, one of the most famous (and strangest) of hangover “remedies” is the Prairie Oyster.

From Bertie Wooster to Cowboy Bebop, there are countless pop culture references to this hangover cure. Unfortunately, there’s also zero evidence that it works.

Still, if you’re in a bind and don’t mind raw eggs, you may want to give this iconic drink a try. While you’re at it, add a dropperful of Tribe CBD oil for good measure!

Note: This drink contains one egg yolk. Consuming raw eggs carries the risk of salmonella poisoning. Please only use fresh eggs that show no signs of damage. If you feel uncomfortable eating raw eggs, please avoid this drink.

CBD Prairie Oyster Recipe

Photo Credit: TRIBEWith a name like “Prairie Oyster,” it’s reasonable to assume there’s some oyster juice in this cocktail…right? In reality, this drink was named for its appearance rather than its ingredients. Since you’re supposed to carefully drop an egg yolk into a rocks glass, bartenders found this drink looked a lot like an oyster.

If you’d like to add some “fishy flavors” to your cocktail hour, you have to check out our post on the CBD Bloody Caesar cocktail. As you may already know, this popular drink features a heavy dose of fresh clam juice. Interestingly, just like the Prairie Oyster, the Bloody Caesar is often considered a “hangover cure.”

Related: How legit is Tribe’s CBD? Click here for independent lab test results and brand reviews from Real Tested CBD. Bringing transparency in CBD directly to you.

Ingredients

Raw egg yolk

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Pinch of Tabasco sauce

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Crack an egg and separate the yolk into a rocks glass. Discard egg white

Add Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, salt, pepper, and Tribe CBD oil

Drink in one gulp

Alas, the Prairie Oyster doesn’t work for all hangover sufferers. In fact, there’s zero scientific evidence to back up this recipe’s curative claims. So, as you might expect, many drinkers have added a spot of whiskey to speed up this drink’s “healing” effects. If you choose to add whiskey to this cocktail, then you’re technically drinking an “Amber Moon.”

However, if you want to cure that hangover, the first thing you should do is rehydrate your body. Alcohol is a well-known diuretic (i.e., it makes you pee a lot). So, if you drink a lot of booze, there’s a good chance your brain needs plenty of clean water.

But you don’t have to down a boring bottle of Dasani to feel un-drunk. There are plenty of flavorful foods and beverages that can get you hydrated. For instance, Tribe CBD recently posted a refreshing cucumber juice recipe.

Pro tip: You may want to make this cucumber concoction just before going out “on the town.” When you have a pounding headache, the last thing you want to hear is a blender.

Could Tribe CBD Oil Help With Hangovers?

To be honest, there’s no hard evidence CBD oil can help with hangovers. However, some studies suggest CBD could help with symptoms related to hangovers. For instance, many trials have shown CBD has anti-nausea properties. Anecdotally, many migraine sufferers have also raved about adding CBD to their daily routine.

So, chances are CBD could ease hangover symptoms. Hopefully, more research will shed light on this fascinating subject.

Written In Partnership With Blue Ribbon