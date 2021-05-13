Victoria Kennedy Shares Her Journey From Zero To 6-Figure Personal Brand In 90 Days

Written In Partnership With Ascend

Photo Credit: Victoria Kennedy

The first thing that every business needs to scale up is public visibility. This not only helps to increase lead generation but also establishes brand value. Business visibility is something that needs expert skill as well as professional contacts. This is where businesses need to invest in a reliable PR agency to widen their reach and generate sales. Victorious PR, founded by Victoria Kennedy works to maximize the visibility of businesses and entrepreneurs on various digital platforms.

Victoria Kennedy founded her PR agency Victorious PR in 2019, and within 3 months the business was generating a 6-figure revenue. The agency specializes in media publication and also works on social media verifications on Facebook and Instagram. Based out of Las Vegas, Nevada, Victorious PR offers a range of public relations services like brand management, media strategy designing, media outreach programs, social verifications, exposure to global publications, etc.

Victorious PR under the leadership of Victoria Kennedy

The CEO of Victorious PR, Victoria Kennedy is an American entrepreneur, public speaker, and PR expert. She is a self-made woman who knows how to use her skills to scale up businesses. With her brilliant skills, she helps other entrepreneurs and internet marketers to accelerate their businesses. Her career and achievements are featured in over 200 renowned national and international publications. She is also a well-known TEDx Speaker and has conducted talks and workshops as a business consultant for high-profile entrepreneurs, C-level executives, top-notch influencers, and internet marketers.

Within a few years into public relations services, Victoria Kennedy was able to build a trusted professional relationship with globally renowned publications like Fox News, Yahoo Finance, Forbes, ABC, Inman news, Entrepreneur magazine, and others. She is a contributor to the National Association of Real Estate Brokers. Victoria Kennedy is also an official brand ambassador of Inman.

Victoria Kennedy (@thevictoriakennedy) has worked with numerous corporations working on their sales channels and brand awareness programs. Her agency strives to increase the search visibility of its clients across all digital platforms. In all these years, Victoria Kennedy has proved her worth as a successful businesswoman and PR strategist.

Restarting her career to reach higher

Her love for PR and communication began at an early age and she worked on it to scale her agency. She began her career as an opera singer, touring all over Europe, singing in castles and cathedrals. She has also performed with the famous opera tenor Andrea Bocelli. She used to perform under the stage name of Marisa Johnson and even managed to top the iTunes Classical Chart in 2017 in the Netherlands with her hit single. However, her career took a hit when the government denied her work visa for an opera tour.

This is when Victoria Kennedy regrouped herself to start a new career. She realized that her natural talent was not enough to get her success and that she needed people to notice and appreciate her talent. This understanding changed her life forever. Gradually she discovered the importance of public relations.

Role of PR in improving businesses

After gaining some experience in the field she started her PR agency Victorious PR that is now on its track to become a $1 million business. She believes that PR is the best way to gain attention because there are no barriers and with enough PR, opportunities can start rolling one’s way. Victoria Kennedy feels that the investment in public relations is a crucial stepping stone for any business looking to reach the next level.