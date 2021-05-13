Photo Credit: Sara Kerens

CFDA fashion designer Christian Siriano is taking his love of aesthetics into a new realm with the release of his inaugural furniture collection, in with 1stDibs through his Siriano Interiors, a full-service boutique architecture and interior design firm. He debuted the bold, modern pieces during an intimate gathering in NYC recently, which was attended by his close friends such as Coco Rocha and Debra Messing.

And though the launch is new, the idea is not. Siriano tells us he always he that interior design was in the cards for his line (so essentially, a long time coming given that he launched his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen).

We sat down with Siriano, a BRAVO talk show host whose designs have been worn by current FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Amy Adams, Kelly Clarkson, Scarlett Johansson and Helen Hunt, who was named among Time’s 100 Most Influential People for his leading contributions on body diversity on the runway and red carpet and who — most recently — was heralded for leading the PPE charge during the COVID-19 pandemic, to discuss what inspired his launch and where he plans on taking it from here (hint: the sky is the limit).

Photo Credit: Tim Lenz

What made you decide to launch a furniture collection at this moment in time?

I think I was looking for a new way to get all the ideas in my head, something other than clothes. I have been making clothes for a long time now and I just wanted to explore the world of interiors.

What was the inspiration for the collection?

Most of the collection was inspired by some of my childhood memories of things I loved. Whether it was a piece of furniture my mom had in her living room when I was growing up, to candy I loved as a kid like gumdrops and even dresses I have created over the years inspired some of the shapes in the collection.

Photo Credit: Tim Lenz

What was your process for creation?

Everything started with a sketch and then I would take that directly to my upholster partner Kosta Upholstery in Norwalk, CT and I would start to drape and actually play with shapes, just like I do when creating a dress. I liked to see the fabric mold over a form. That was the most exciting part.

Is this always something you thought you’d do?

I think yes, I always wanted to have a full lifestyle brand and furniture is a big part of that for me and my team.

Photo Credit: Tim Lenz

Who do you envision as your audience for these show-stoppers?

I think so far we have a diverse customer loving these pieces. They are statement pieces and almost forms of art. They are not something you will want to lay on and watch TV on and that’s ok. They are more expressive so we think our customer has something to say just like the collection does.

Are you of the mind, now that the pandemic is easing in America, that the home is still the castle?

The home, no matter what, is the most important part of our lives. We must treasure it more than ever. We cannot predict the future so it’s important to make sure the place we wake up in and go to bed in is as comfortable and special as possible.

Photo Credit: Tim Lenz

What are some of your creature comforts at home?

Oh, I love really soft throw blankets, flowers all the time, a stocked drink fridge, art all over to inspire me etc.

It seems in the years since you began your career, your brand has evolved to include everything. What’s something you’d like to do that you haven’t tried? Any plans to try in that forum in the next year or two?

I have done so many things. I would love to own a cafe or coffee shop one day that would be a fun challenge to take on food and that industry.

Which celebrity has always been – and always will be – a source of aesthetic inspiration for you?

So many that we have dressed inspire me. Michelle Obama, Billy Porter, Janelle Monae, Celine Dion, Zendaya, Christina Hendricks, Oprah, Jlo, and the list gown on and on. They really all inspire me so much all the time.

Photo Credit: Tim Lenz

What is something people would be surprised to learn about you?

Hm. Maybe that I’m really good at a lot of sports — haha! I’m a good athlete, and I really appreciate that world as well as fashion and Interiors.

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

I think it’s really having people around you that support no matter what. Without that, you are nothing really.

Photo Credit: Tim Lenz