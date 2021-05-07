Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Created and run by the same folks behind Atelier des Lumières in Paris (fans of Netflix’s Emily in Paris will recognize it from one of the episodes), Immersive Van Gogh is large-scale digital animations that’s been winning major fanfare drawing crowds everywhere from Tokyo to Paris. While each of the shows is distinct, each place participants in the middle of large-scale moving images that are projected onto the walls, ceilings, and floors in a large open space. And the good news for art lovers on this side of the pond is that the show is finally coming to the US, with the New York show going live on June 12. It will bring the 360-degree presentation set to music with not one, but five traveling exhibits featuring the work of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh.

A little on the actual installation. In a nutshell “Immersive Van Gogh” is 500,000 cubic feet of projections running on a one-hour loop in a space large enough to facilitate such a monumental presentation. The experience evokes a feeling of stepping into a painting, in an awe-inspiring journey into the universe of one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 19th century. As expected, iconic van Gogh works like The Potato Eaters, Starry Night, Sunflowers, and The Bedroom make the cut in this mesmerizing multisensorial exposition. The works are set to original songs composed by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi.

Exhibits in Chicago, San Francisco, and St. Petersburg, Florida, are already open, while ticket sales have started—and are already selling out—in Los Angeles and New York opening later on June 12. Added NY bonus; the exhibit will take place at the historic Skylight on Vesey in FiDi! Tickets are sold by timed entry and are going quickly (the L.A. show is sold out through mid-November 2021 already). Social distancing circles are projected on the floor of the gallery to facilitate the comfort of those guests who need it.