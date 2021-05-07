News
Haute Luxury Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Celebrate Mom Everyday With These Specially-Curated Gifts
Il Borro
Haute Wine + Spirits
A Celebration Of Sustainability, Wine & Haute Cuisine: Wine Tasting With The Ferragamo Family’s Il Borro
Jean-Georges Vongerichten
Cover Story
Jean-Georges Vongerichten Is Back And Better Than Ever With His Most Ambitious Project To Date On Its Way
Santo
Haute Wine + Spirits
We Went Tequila Tasting With Santo Founders Sammy Hagar And Guy Fieri. These Shenanigans Ensued.
Nacho Figueras
Celebrities
Nacho Figueras, The World’s Most Famous Polo Player, Shares His High Goals For The Future

Tickets To NYC’s Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition Are Now On Sale

Art, City Guide, Lifestyle, News, Technology

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Created and run by the same folks behind Atelier des Lumières in Paris (fans of Netflix’s Emily in Paris will recognize it from one of the episodes), Immersive Van Gogh is large-scale digital animations that’s been winning major fanfare drawing crowds everywhere from Tokyo to Paris. While each of the shows is distinct, each place participants in the middle of large-scale moving images that are projected onto the walls, ceilings, and floors in a large open space. And the good news for art lovers on this side of the pond is that the show is finally coming to the US, with the New York show going live on June 12. It will bring the 360-degree presentation set to music with not one, but five traveling exhibits featuring the work of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh.

A little on the actual installation. In a nutshell “Immersive Van Gogh” is 500,000 cubic feet of projections running on a one-hour loop in a space large enough to facilitate such a monumental presentation. The experience evokes a feeling of stepping into a painting, in an awe-inspiring journey into the universe of one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 19th century. As expected, iconic van Gogh works like The Potato Eaters, Starry Night, Sunflowers, and The Bedroom make the cut in this mesmerizing multisensorial exposition. The works are set to original songs composed by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi.

Exhibits in Chicago, San Francisco, and St. Petersburg, Florida, are already open, while ticket sales have started—and are already selling out—in Los Angeles and New York opening later on June 12. Added NY bonus; the exhibit will take place at the historic Skylight on Vesey in FiDi! Tickets are sold by timed entry and are going quickly (the L.A. show is sold out through mid-November 2021 already). Social distancing circles are projected on the floor of the gallery to facilitate the comfort of those guests who need it.

 

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
News
May 7, 2021
The Forge May Soon Become Part of Groot Hospitality
By Anetta Nowosielska
Haute Drinks
May 7, 2021
American Polo Player Nic Roldan Has “High Goals” For Newly Launched Gin
By Mary Gibson
City Guide
May 6, 2021
New Garden Rooftop In The East Village Is The Perfect Spring Spot
By Anetta Nowosielska
City Guide
May 6, 2021
Watchmaker Jacob & Co Opens Pop-Up Store At Bal Harbour Shops
By Anetta Nowosielska

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader