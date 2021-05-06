Trinkets from Le Cirque are going on an Auction Block

Famed restaurant Le Cirque, a now-closed New York City restaurant eyeing an epic comeback, is making some bold moves. Through May 12th the one-time grand dame of fine dining is auctioning off a treasure trove of collectibles acquired by its founder, Sirio Maccioni, in a new online auction presided over by Black Rock Galleries and Red Fox Contemporary Art.

Consisting of 300 items that once graced the tables and walls of Le Cirque’s three New York locations (The Mayfair Hotel, The Palace Hotel’s Villard House, and, finally, Bloomberg Tower), bidders can acquire a piece of dining history. And what an illustrious history it was.

The James Beard Award–winning establishment was as known for its culinary arts as it was for the steady stream of A-list guests who made Le Cirque an absolute hot spot. But those in the know point to the late Maccioni’s larger-than-life personality and the unflappable charm of the baroque-loving restauranteur as the draw that made all the difference.

Photo Credit: Black Rock Galleries

The auction features more than 300 lots. There are various culinary items like rolling champagne cart, silver-plated carving trolley, caviar dishes, and various sets of Bernardaud plates, including a selection designed by Adam Tihany. The lots also include original artworks by Milton Glaser and Hilary Knight created for Le Cirque, decorative pieces of furniture and lighting from the iconic flagship, and an array of exotic objects from Sirio’s personal collection.

A press release for the auction notes that the Maccioni family “plans to relaunch in New York again soon,” and Sirio’s son Mauro Maccioni says he “looks forward to maintaining my father’s legacy throughout our restaurants worldwide long into the future.” While there are no firm plans for the come back, a chapter in Le Cirque’s story will arguably draw to a close once bidding for the auction ends next week.